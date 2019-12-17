In Texas, 42 percent of households struggle to afford the basic necessities — 14 percent of Texas households live in poverty and 28 percent are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, which means they struggle to make ends meet.
In early 2019, the Texas ALICE report was released to shine the light on those working Texans struggling to make ends meet. Across Texas, United Ways have worked to share the data to help local, county and state governments, churches, other nonprofits and businesses find ways to assist that struggling population.
There is a basic belief in Texas that if you work hard, you can support yourself and your family. Yet, the Texas ALICE Report shows that for more than 4 million households this isn’t the case. Those families are working households. They hold jobs, pay taxes and provide services that are vital to the economy of our state and all of our communities. For the income constrained, one setback, one car repair, one natural disaster or even a minor illness may escalate quickly and leave a family vulnerable and spiraling.
The average Household Survival Budget (calculation created for the ALICE Report) for a Texas family of four is $52,496 — more than double the U.S. federal poverty level for a family of four ($24,300). The Household Survival Budget considers a region’s cost of housing, child care, food, transportation and health care at a bare minimum “survival” level.
It doesn’t include any savings, leaving households without a cushion for unexpected expenses and unable to invest in the future. For a single adult living in Texas, the Household Survival Budget minimum is $19,428, also significantly above the federal poverty level of $11,880 for a single adult.
Some in the income-constrained population are finding assistance from organizations like United Way and others. Samantha and Alex Anadon, of Temple, both work full-time jobs and have participated in numerous programs to improve their situation — programs designed to lend a hand for those who are willing to put in the work. In June, they bought a home, a feat that is changing the direction of their lives.
Before they were married, Samantha and Alex participated in Savings, Opportunities, Assets and Results, an assets for independence program, and were able to start their individual savings programs. By scrimping, they both reached $2,000 in their savings program in three years, which made them each eligible for a $4,000 match — and allowed them to put $12,000 as a down payment on their home.
Alyson McMillan, vice president of community impact at United Way of Central Texas in Temple, said the ALICE Report changes the narrative for United Way clients, recognizing that 41 percent of the community struggle to pay for food, housing and child care. McMillan said the Anadons are the most proactive young couple she knows, and they work to secure resources to better themselves.
The ALICE data provides information for various family types for all 254 counties across Texas, including married couple, single adult/one child, two adults/two school-aged children, etc. For all ALICE data, including data on the surrounding counties, visit www.uwtexas.org/alice-texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.