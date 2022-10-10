He argues the legal process is a “… convolution of lawyers twisting laws, with always the purpose to obfuscate, insinuate, redact and even prevaricate.”
After this marvelous alliterative recitation, he cites Shakespeare’s Dick the Butcher’s promise to “kill all the lawyers.”
Shakespeare in Henry VI portrays Dick as a member of a band of insurrectionists who murdered the Duke of Gloucester in 1450.
In the play, the Duke had worked with Henry VI to put down the insurrection and save the realm.
Gloucester’s murder is strikingly reminiscent of the recent attempt by today’s insurrectionists, who attempted to murder Vice President Pence in the lawful execution of his duties. Our tragedy was been narrowly averted and our government is judiciously and lawfully pursuing the instigators of the attempted coup.
Among some there is a temptation to simply arrest and imprison the likely culprits.
This is not the right or legal approach, no matter how much some politicians threaten violence and civil disorder.
In the aftermath of the rebellion, England descended into decades of civil war leading to the rise of the Tudor monarchy.
Henry’s successor, Henry VIII, founded the Anglican Church over the objections of devoted Catholics.
When William Roper, son-in-law of Saint Thomas More, advocated cutting down every law in England to deny the Devil the benefit of law, thus preserving the Catholic Church, More is reputed to have replied: “Oh? And when the last law is down, and the Devil turned ‘round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws being all flat?
“This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man’s laws, not God’s! … Yes, I’d give the Devil the benefit of law, for my own safety’s sake!”
So, yes, I too would give the benefit of law to those who instigated the first attempted coup in our nation’s history.
The slow process is uprooting all the evil and corruption that characterized the four years of chaos and confusion we have endured. Presently we again rely upon the rule of law and thoughtful negotiation.
Ironically, the writer, to whom I address these words, includes a quote attributed by Robert Graves to the Roman Emperor Tiberius, after arranging for his replacement by his nephew Nero. The writer says this brought on the fall of Rome. But, the Western Roman Empire endured another 400 years and the Eastern Roman Empire lasted another 1,400.
I too wish the deliberative process was quicker; but I relish our return to stability and the American ideals expressed by: E Pluribus Unum. This traditional motto of these United States means “One, Out of Many.” It remains printed on our dollars as a celebration that we are one people regardless of ethnicity, gender, national origin or race.
While this remains our central belief, and we rely on the laws written by people, we will outlast Rome.
