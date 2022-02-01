Looking at all the diatribe and finger-pointing today, I note that everyone can say what’s wrong with the opposing point of view, usually with trigger words, such as socialist, or slogans, like MAGA.
But I don’t see their vision of what our country would look like if they got their wish.
What would we look like in 10 years if the tax rate on wealthy Americans was raised by 5 percent, or if abortion was completely outlawed? Would we live in a stronger, more caring society?
It’s easier to have a vision, based on our dreams and wishes, than to see the step-by-step process of getting from here to there. How would our demands today set us on the path to making our vision a reality? Would guaranteed income be a starting step to greater growth and independence, or would it create a permanent lower class, content with idleness?
Would banning abortion end the intentional death of fetuses, or would it result in unlawful terminations of pregnancies and deaths of vulnerable women?
And, perhaps the most loaded question, how would any path return us to a time when America was “great?” Exactly how would that “greatness” be recaptured?
My life experiences taught me the importance of planning to reach a desired outcome. That process is what I don’t see happening in governance today. I suspect there’s planning, behind closed doors, to reach the goal of eliminating the opposition.
Visibly, politicians simply point at the opposing side, shout a few negative labels repeatedly to make them stick, and proclaim their own slogans to suggest their superiority and solicit your vote or your actions to ensure their re-elections.
How, I wonder, in our free, diverse country, can we reach my desired future? What sort of accommodation is needed from those who might disagree with me? What accommodation must I give in return to help them reach their own vision? Aren’t both necessary to live side by side with mutual respect? How can we really know an opposing view, if we don’t sit with someone and listen to them explain it, really hearing what they say?
I recently heard that described as our patriotic duty. We all live side by side in this nation, and we must seek a society that helps each of us strive for a better future. Instead of insulting and shouting at each other, we should be coming together to understand differing viewpoints and seek a common path forward.
Listen to the words of those who govern and those who seek to replace them. Are they merely criticizing their opponents, or are they offering their clear vision of the future and the path they’re on to get there? Is that a path you want to follow?
I believe this process is necessary for us to be responsible, informed citizens who take advantage of our democracy and hold our elected leaders accountable to us. It’s not easy, but, without this process, the roles are reversed.
Our office holders are holding us responsible to them, demanding our votes by instilling fear of the future without delivering anything that will lead us to a better tomorrow. Imagine how employing this litmus test could affect the actions of those we choose to govern us.
