Jesus told us to do unto others as you want them to do to you. There are few truer words in scripture addressed to us sinful creatures. However, the commandments tell us to fear God and tell the truth as well.
I mention this to remind the Rev. James E. Daniels that his duty to God is greater than his political desires (“Voting issues won’t deter us from making a difference,” The Daily News, March 12-13).
The “Big Lie,” by which I assume he means Donald Trump’s contention that the 2020 election was fraudulent in some states and cities, is the big lie. Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have all shown substantial election irregularities. Whether these would’ve changed the outcome of the election will be long debated.
The elected politicians and courts in those states refused to get involved in the immediate aftermath of the election leading Trump and others to hyperventilate and see conspiracies. Perhaps, had the alleged irregularities been carefully examined, we might have been spared the continued vitriol that Daniels displays with his “Big Lie” comments. Trump isn’t Satan incarnate.
Barack Obama famously said elections have consequences. So, they do. Galveston County is controlled by Republicans who redistricted to their advantage. If Daniels feels he was individually or racial discriminated against, he’s free to sue. Do so if you think racial animus was involved, but remember, your fellow Democrats in Harris County and around the country have used redistricting to their advantage. Live by politics, die by politics.
His original complaint about the new mail-in voting procedures was the only point at which I might find some agreement. I’m a disabled Army retiree with mobility issues. During the last legislative session, the legislature passed a law restricting access to marked disabled parking spaces to those with especially marked license plates or placards.
My current plates are disabled veterans’ plates, but they lack the handicapped symbol. State administrative procedures require a physician’s prescription to get a handicapped placard.
The process wasn’t easy, but I got a prescription from the Veterans’ Affairs clinic in Texas City. I had to prove to the state I was who I said I was and that I have mobility issues. I assume the process to get and use a mail-in ballot was also time-consuming and perhaps even complicated.
So, do we simply say that no one lies? Do we assume all people tell the truth all the time, or do we require proof? I know it’s like beating a dead horse, but you can’t buy alcoholic beverages without identification, nor can you get on an airplane without proper identification unless you’re an illegal alien.
Why is voting or getting special parking privileges any different? The state did to me what they did to Daniels; they required proof of who we are and what privileges we have.
In my case it was to get a handicap placard and in his the right to vote by mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.