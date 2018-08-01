American voters knew who Donald Trump was before they elected him. He hasn’t changed. He never will. So, stop being so shocked and appalled at his conspiracy of the day. Leave Donald Trump alone so he can do the work he was elected to do regardless of the many scandals he is facing.
Trump had a short sexual encounter with a 25-year-old porn star soon after Melania gave birth to their son. This is old news. The devout Christians of this country have given him a pass on this. It’s called “forgiveness.” Besides, what 60-year-old male would give up the chance to have sex with a 25-year-old porn star?
Trump had a much longer affair with Karen McDougal, a Playboy model, and has been lying about it to the American people. Again, this is old news, happening many years before he ran for president. The devout Christians of our great nation have forgiven him for this lack of judgment and his lying.
Trump is a habitual liar. So what? Every politician lies. Trump just does it better. So does his staff. But to conservatives, this is a positive trait. One thing they can count on is that if Trump is speaking, he is probably lying. There is nothing worse than not knowing if a politician is lying or not. With Trump — there is no doubt.
Trump is politically ignorant. American voters wanted someone to “shake things up,” and he is doing exactly that. He isn’t doing this as a plan to address the challenges facing the country or the world. He is shaking things up because he has no idea what he’s doing. He was and is the most politically ignorant politician in the history of the country. For his supporters and Republicans in Congress this is a good trait.
Trump isn’t a very nice person. People love to hate Trump — but that isn’t why Americans voted for him. They didn’t want a saint. They wanted someone who “tells it like it is” even though he has no idea what he is saying or the issue he is telling about. He acts tough like a schoolyard bully. It is easier to follow and support a bully than to stand up and stand out for abuse and ridicule.
So, it is clear Trump is a liar. He is an adulterer. He is politically ignorant, and he isn’t a very nice human being. Americans know this. They can depend on Trump to continue to be this person. He will never change. That is who he is. That is a positive trait about Trump. He was hired to do a job. Let him do it.
In Trump fashion, let’s just tell it like it is. If your family was in a sinking boat with Trump, would you expect him to dive into the cold waters to save you and your family? Or would you expect him to save himself and swim to shore?
At least you know what you need to do. Save yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.