Publisher Leonard Woolsey is right to support an investigation into the $500,000 that was stolen from the coffers of Galveston County (“County’s $500,000 loss demands close examination,” The Daily News, July 19).
In Woolsey’s own words: “But taxpayers should demand absolute transparency and accountability for the missing money. If cyber thieves can scam a professional organization such as the county out of a half-million dollars, how about other lower-profile values?”
The proper stewardship of taxpayer assets is critical to a well-functioning government. That obligation extends from the proper care and handling of real assets such as buildings or motor vehicles, to the proper implementation of fraud controls, and the prudent expenditure of public monies — usually through a bidding process.
While The Daily News’ call for accountability should be welcomed by any reasonable person, it is also glaring in its singularity. For over 75 years, The Daily News has been Galveston’s newspaper and its editorial page has never, not once, questioned or analyzed the financial management of the Port of Galveston even though it is the city’s largest asset.
Its revenues have consistently grown — about the same rate as inflation. The port’s expenses have also grown — about the same as the rate of inflation. Yet its gross profit or the amount it pays to the city is less today, in real terms than it was in 1940. Meanwhile, property owners are paying 60 times the amount of property tax they paid in 1975 for the exact same piece of real estate. How is it that Galveston property owners can afford such an increase but the port cannot? The port pays no local, state or federal taxes.
It is not the case that efficiencies have not been discovered. According to a well-placed source with firsthand knowledge, a third-party recently saved the port $1 million on their health insurance premiums. How? The third-party pointed out to the port that they were still paying health insurance premiums for employees that no longer worked there. How much of the $1 million in savings made it to the port’s bottom line? Zero. Who got fired? Nobody.
Galveston residents also granted the port almost $1 million so they could build a facility for BMW to lease. Since the port owns the building, it is off the tax rolls. How much has that deal increased the port’s payments to the city? Zero. Who got a free BMW car? Port administration.
So, while I welcome The Daily News’ editorial demanding a public accounting for the theft of taxpayer funds from Galveston County, I am left to wonder where they have been for the past 75 years on the topic of the Port of Galveston’s finances? Are those also not taxpayer funds? This editorial page belittled opponents to the deal that brought the port under the ownership of the city. And yet, those opponents turned out to be 100 percent correct — and The Daily News, in 75 years, has never, not once, sought to advocate for taxpayers when it comes to the public funds administered by the port.
Wow, a million dollars and free BMW's, it pays to be on the Port Authority. I guess they could ask for those paid premiums to be refunded back from former employees. [unsure]
