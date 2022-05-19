Lifeguard Rafael Diaz was working the early shift at tower 59 when he noticed a large school group pull up in two buses over by the 53rd Street groin.
It wasn’t his area, but the guard for 53rd Street wasn’t due to arrive for a few minutes more.
Diaz, being a very proactive guard, noticed a big group of high school students entering the water.
The current was running hard from west to east and there were really strong rip currents by the rocks.
Diaz called in what he saw and started running toward the group. He yelled and whistled and was able to catch the attention of most of the large group and get about 15 of them to return to shore before they were pushed to the drop-off where the rip current was.
Two young men were too far gone and got pulled quickly toward the end of the rock pier. The 53rd Street guard arrived the same time that I pulled up. He followed Diaz into the water, and I ran out on the rocks. We were all too late to rescue them.
The two young men were competent swimmers and kept their wits about them. They climbed up onto the rocks at the head of the jetty emerging with shallow cuts all over their legs and feet, but otherwise OK. I met them on top of the jetty and saw that Diaz gave the OK signal indication that there were no other swimmers in danger.
Diaz likely prevented multiple drownings by his quick actions in alerting the group to return to shore before they all got caught in the current like the two guys had done. But this is a big lesson for all of us.
Beach season is here, and the beaches are busy and crowded. With warm water and the usual rough spring conditions, it’s critical we all remember the basics of swimming near a lifeguard, staying away from the rocks, and observing warning signage because things can happen fast.
With 32 miles of beach, there are many times and places where you will not have lifeguard coverage, so it’s a really good idea to remember these and other safety tips before you get to the beach.
Another thing to consider is getting to and from the beach safely. Driving responsibly, not drinking and driving (or swimming), and being very careful crossing the roadway to get to the sand all are things to consider. Basically, remember to keep your eyes open and don’t assume just because you’re on vacation that it’s OK to forget to take your most important safety weapon — your brain!
We’re in the last push for the big Memorial Day weekend. We have a group of lifeguards graduating from a lifeguard academy and another is planned for June 15.
We got the go-ahead to increase the pay to up to $18 an hour for new guards and are looking for anyone interested to join us. We’re also excited to kick off Beach Safety Week, which starts Sunday.
