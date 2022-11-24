In the words of the legendary Rudy Tomjanovich, “Never underestimate the heart of a champion.”
The consolidated Texas City Independent School District proved once again that if dedicated people have a mind to work, they can accomplish great things.
November 24, 2022
Working in lockstep with one another, the Texas City and La Marque Community came together and passed a much needed bond issue for our children. As the citizens of Texas City and La Marque were going to the polls to cast their ballots, a sense of joy came over me.
Even though there were state elections on the ballot, I could tell by the way the voters were speaking to each other that their thoughts were on the future of their children and grandchildren.
During the consolidation of La Marque ISD and Texas City ISD, we have been very firm about not allowing party politics to influence what we do for the district. In fact, when deliberating, the word, “politics” was never uttered. Our main concern has always been the welfare of our District and Community.
Personally, I was so fired up about the bond referendum that I worked the Carver Park and La Marque polling places from the beginning of early voting until the polls closed on Election Night. At my age, that was a monumental task, but I felt a need to answer the call.
While in La Marque, I was aware of the tension in the community, but I was not going to allow it to get in the way of our getting the bond issue passed. I talked with individuals on both sides of the issue about peace and civility. As I spoke with individuals, I thought about the Western movie “Tombstone Territory, a Town that is too tough to die.”
I wanted citizens to understand that La Marque was going to survive, no matter what. I reflected on the pioneers, African Americans and whites, who sowed the seeds of La Marque, and it will weather this storm.
I also thought about the time when Texas City annexed the portion of La Marque which became West Texas City, but left the children in La Marque ISD. Enough time has passed that many students have graduated and are now parents of children who are attending the consolidated school district.
We all must be good stewards of our district because what affects La Marque also affects Texas City. Because of our children and grandchildren, we will never sit idly by and allow anyone to destroy what we have built for their own personal gain.
Do you know that our consolidated district has amassed seven state football championships; La Marque ISD; five and Texas City ISD two? Lincoln High amassed state championships in men and women’s tennis, and Booker T Washington, in track and field. I said that to say this — showboating antics will never bring our community down. We are one!
The Rev. James E. Daniels is founder and chairman of the Eagle’s Nest Community Organization and vice president for the Public Sector of the United Steelworkers Local 13-1.
