The Galveston Economic Development Partnership is proud to present its eighth annual Economic Development Summit on Friday.
Kicking off the summit will be Patrick Jankowski from the Greater Houston Partnership. Jankowski will present his most recent economic highlights on the Greater Houston regional economy.
Conversations will continue with insight from Galveston County, the city of Galveston, the Galveston Park Board and the Galveston Wharves. Of note, Rodger Rees, port director, will discuss the progress of the Port of Galveston’s Master Plan.
Panel discussions will include development resources and emerging technology. Tim Jeffcoat, Houston district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration; Jorge Ayala, regional director of the U.S. Department of Commerce — Economic Development Administration; Sarah Edstrom, of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association; and Kevin Dancy, from the Federal Reserve — Houston District; will discuss tools and best practices for resiliency, business development and emerging technology.
The emerging technology panel includes local and regional experts in start-up technology companies, collaborations with the University of Texas Medical Branch and NASA — Johnson Space Center, and developments in the regional ecosystem for emerging technology. Darrell Carney, Chrysalis Biotherapeutics; Gaddiel Galarza-Munoz, Autoimmunity Biologic Solutions; Ann Tanabe, BioHouston; Kim Morris, BayTech; and Joan Nichols, Galveston National Laboratory at the medical branch; will share their insight on this exciting sector.
Our luncheon program will include a panel discussion with thought leaders in the resilience and emerging technology sectors. Robin Murphy, Texas A&M University; Stephen Jordan, Institute for Sustainable Development; Mariano Garcia-Blanco, medical branch; and Patrick Louchouarn, Texas A&M University at Galveston; will share their vision and insights. Robin Murphy, an expert in robotics, engineering and resiliency will share her experiences — from the devastation at the World Trade Center, Hurricane Katrina and other areas — highlighting technology advances in disaster response, recovery and resilience.
Advanced registration is required. If you’re interested in attending, register online at www.gedp.org or contact Michele Hay, 409-770-0216 or hay@gedp.org.
