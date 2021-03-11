At 7 a.m. Saturday we will be holding the first lifeguard tryout of the season. If you know anyone who’s interested in taking on the tough but rewarding job of joining the team that protects the more than 7 million people who visit our beaches annually, tell them to meet us at the University of Texas Medical Branch Field House swimming pool.
If they pass the swim, interview and drug test, they can begin the lifeguard academy right away. The academy involves medical training, lifeguard skills, open water swimming techniques, physical training, tourist relations, environmental awareness and team building.
It’s not for everyone, but those who make it through will never find anything else quite as rewarding. Not everyone is fortunate enough to experience preventing accidents and saving lives on a daily basis.
Despite the weird freeze we just had, it’s impossible to deny that spring is here. You can feel it in the way the wind blows, the smells and how the light looks as the days lengthen. The sun feels so good this time of year, and more and more people are out on the beach fishing, walking, surfing and just enjoying the return of good weather.
If you’re one of the several hundred thousand we’ll see on the beach this weekend, remember to be safe while you’re out having fun. Specifically, swim near a lifeguard; don’t swim alone; obey warning signs and flags; take precautions for the heat and sun; remember alcohol and water don’t mix; watch your children closely; and for non-swimmers and children especially, wear a lifejacket when in or around the water.
And be sure not to swim at the ends of the island (San Luis Pass and ship channel) because of the strong tidal currents and irregular bottom.
One of our main concerns on the beachfront is that people stay far from the rocks to avoid rip currents. Rip currents are narrow channels of water that run away from shore and are responsible for 80 percent of rescues in the beach environment both locally and nationally.
If caught in a rip current, just relax and float; you will eventually most likely be brought back to shore by the currents and waves. If you’re able, swim parallel to shore out of the current toward breaking waves.
If you’re not sure about something, check with the lifeguard. We have a crew of lifeguards that will requalify Saturday morning and will be out on the stands by the time the crowds arrive. The trends all point to the possibility of record crowds during spring break and throughout the summer. Galveston is booming, and we’re going to see another big beach year.
Granted, the demands this puts on our community’s resources are significant and make all the public safety departments’ jobs tough, but it’s like the Spanish saying, “Vale la pena.” It’s worth it.
If we can provide a tourist-friendly, safe, fun experience for our visitors and locals, everyone goes home happy. This means repeat business that we all benefit from.
