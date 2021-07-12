I presume one of the things most of us did while hiding from the evil COVID was eat. I know I did and still do. Enjoying good food is one of the pleasures of life.
So, it was of special interest to read a contribution from my old friends at Merriam-Webster explaining the origins of our most popular foods.
On top of the list, of course, were French fries.
They didn’t begin in France, but Belgium, which is close by.
The residents who lived near the Meuse River lived on fish during most of the year, but when the river froze, they had potatoes. The housewives sliced them in the shape of a fish, frying them and eating them through the winter.
I was an adult before I ever tasted pizza, which wasn’t as popular then as now.
As you figured, pizza began in Naples, Italy, where it began as flatbread first topped with garlic, lard and salt. Soon, more recognizable ingredient toppings were added.
Heart-warming, and tummy-warming macaroni and cheese also originated in Italy. Sheet pasta was cut in small squares, cooked in water and then tossed with cheese. Thomas Jefferson enjoyed it in Italy and later served it at the White House.
Who doesn’t love bacon? It’s one of the oldest cuts of meat in the world. Salted pork bellies were eaten in China as early as 1500 B.C. It trickled across the world because pigs were plentiful, and the cut was cheap and easy to prepare.
You probably know the origin of chocolate chip cookies. The story has been told a lot of the couple who opened the Toll House in Whitman, Massachusetts. Owner Ruth Wakefield decided to put some bakers’ chocolate into her beloved butterscotch nut cookie batter. She only had a bar of semi-sweet chocolate, so she chopped it up, expecting the chunks to melt. But they held their shape, and chocolate chips were born.
“As American as apple pie.” Not so much, it seems. The dessert traces back to 1381 in England, where the oldest known recipe calls for apples, figs, raisins, pears and spices, encased in a pastry shell.
Along with baseball, apple pie and Chevrolet come hot dogs. If you remember that jingle.
Hot dogs go back to ancient Rome, where Nero’s cook first stuffed ground meat and spices into a pig’s emptied and cooked intestines. The hot dog we know goes back to 13th-century German frankfurters. Putting it in a bun is a totally American idea.
The legend of potato chips to eat with your hot dogs goes back to a cook named George Crum from Saratoga Springs, New York, who sliced potatoes paper thin and fried them to appease a customer complaining of too-soggy fries.
Shall we close by smacking together a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Of course.
The first report of this popular concoction was made in the 1901 issue of “The Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Sciences and Domestic Economics” magazine.
A contributor named Julie David Chandler suggested making “little sandwiches or bread fingers of three very thin layers of bread and two of filling.” One of the layers was peanut paste. The other was jelly, either currant or crab apple.
I think most people use grape jelly. And some, like me, skip the jelly and eat only the peanut butter.
Bon appétit!
