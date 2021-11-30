I’ve been blessed by voters — winning three elections in the city of Galveston and one in League City. In the past, I was encouraged to run for higher office, but other commitments took priority.
I now announce my candidacy for Galveston County Republican Party chairperson and humbly ask for your vote.
County party volunteers performed magnificently over the past decade. Their record speaks for itself. But what got us here will not get us where we need to go now.
Republican candidates in Galveston County are winning, but shrinking victory margins spell trouble. Recent analysis by The Federalist magazine lays out a Democrat, state-wide strategy that does not require one Texas county flipping from red to blue. Contentment is the enemy of Texas Republicans.
The Galveston County Republican Party is still using 20th-century tools — phones, a dated website email and text. Where are the collaborative technologies? Where is the technology training? Where is the digital information channel, or social media strategy, to counter the leftist mainstream media narrative?
To keep Galveston, and Texas, red, the county party must bring the organization into the 21st century. Our younger Republican volunteers look at the party’s current operations the way we might look at a rotary dial phone. To walk my talk, I developed a Galveston County Republican Party mobile app and have offered to build a new website.
As county party chair, I will better train and equip our valued volunteers, better resource our most productive members, dramatically increase fundraising and execute my plan to grow our grassroots across all demographics. I will continue to confront the left’s dishonesties and make the case for conservative values in this newspaper and on other platforms.
Over the past decade, half the Galveston County Republican Party’s funds have been donated by elected officials and candidates. Those funds then get sent back to our candidates before each election. This circular funding makes no sense and highlights the lack of a coherent strategy at the leadership level. Under my leadership, the county party will be a funding pipeline to our candidates and never the other way around.
I’ve earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in financial markets and have been in management-level positions for major investment firms in Chicago, London and Washington, DC. I’ve been a consultant to hedge funds and led a financial technology start-up.
But all the education and impressive resume headings in the world don’t add up to a hill of beans if you can’t successfully identify and address problems. It takes time, energy and skill. No one can do this job without a commitment on all three levels.
Every day I remind myself of our responsibility to leave a better world to our children. I believe that world must be led by leaders who embrace conservative ideals. To ensure that belief becomes a reality, I will turn the Galveston County Republican Party into the most effective county party in the United States of America.
This March please vote to move forward, vote for Norman Pappous.
