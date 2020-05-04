In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, which is May 3-9, the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation would like to invite students, parents and the community to donate through the site below to any Santa Fe Independent School District teacher or school staff person of their choice or any district school campus. Any donation amount is acceptable.
We know during these unusual times that many budgets are limited, and we know that any gift amount would be appreciated. We invite you to donate in this fashion because of social distancing, and we’re sure your teachers would appreciate any assistance you might provide in this way.
Please note the name(s) of the teacher(s) or staff you’re donating for, their grade, subject or department and the campus where they work. This will help ensure your funds are sent to the correct campus where your teacher can receive their gift.
Several ways teachers and campuses may use your donations are for the following: technology needs to create videos; green screens; Nearpod memberships; headphones; earbuds; watercolor trays; glue sticks; theatrefolk.com subscription for drama classes; ThingLink subscriptions; Teacher Pay Teachers Program (online lesson plans and instruction); subscriptions to education.com; bookcases; classroom pet food and supplies; erasers; label makers; clipboards; highlighters; Expo markers; Sharpies; composition notebooks; electric pencil sharpeners; art paper; treasure chest toys/incentives/stickers; stationery supplies; games; sticky notes; pens; and so much more.
Thank you for making our teachers and staff feel appreciated and loved during this unique time.
The link to donate can be found at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Classrooms/ATeacherAppreciation.
