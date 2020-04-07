With all due respect to Michael Smith and staff at The Daily News, I must disagree with the conclusions drawn in his editorial regarding the logic and statistical basis for the assumptions made (“Abbott’s extension justified, locals should follow suit,” The Daily News, April 1).
Social distancing doesn’t require the near-total shutdown of our economy to make a significant impact. Essential businesses already are allowed a cast of thousands thronging their narrow aisles. Why are small businesses not allowed 10 or less persons in their store at once to survive? Why are restaurants and bars not allowed to serve outside?
There’s absolutely no evidence this virus is airborne — and in fact you are much more at risk at home with friends than in ultraviolet-cleansed sunshine and salt air.
If active case load is the measure of how this virus is spreading, are the people who have recuperated from the virus deducted from the total? If not, why not? If 1,000 people a day are contracting it and 2,000 are getting over it, it is in fact diminishing, not expanding in the community. Due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, current statistics would suggest perhaps the majority here have already been exposed.
How would we know how many people had or have it unless we tested all 300,000 in Galveston County? The answer is, we don’t. We do know, using The Daily News figures on April 1, that the fatality rate in Texas from this virus currently is 0.00095 percent of the number tested, not the number exposed. New York City’s hospital fatality rate for seasonal flu every year is about 7 percent. Yet we’re following their lead out of an “abundance of caution.”
What harm is done by seeing things through and extending these bans? The United States is on track to lose over 6.2 million jobs in a matter of a few weeks, compressing many years of economic stress into this short span. Businesses will close and never return, careers will be irrevocably altered, and hardworking, but now unemployed, people will be buried under debts that a $1,200 check and a block of government cheese will not fix. Products available on store shelves will be fewer and sell out faster, if we’re lucky. If we’re not, at some point resupply and distribution will begin to seize up. Commentators observe how we’re following Italy’s health care progression; they should also note reports now of the looting of food stores there as supplies dry up and money runs out.
Trillions in federal funds are being given to financial intermediaries while public oversight of this largess has been suspended under the recent bailout’s statutory language. Those who put us here due to their incompetence, indifference and greed remain fully employed, barking orders to a nation where only the unconnected partake of the shared sacrifice.
End it now. Every day we extend these nonsensical and extreme measures is one day closer not to better community health but to a collapse of the economy and imposition of a truly Orwellian control of our lives.
