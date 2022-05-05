It was that time that isn’t really day, and it really isn’t night. Breezy with pink-tinged clouds scudding across the sky as the horizon changes from pink to purple to a faded blue.
The water was a little choppy, but not rough, with the wind blowing off the beach into the channel rippling water that was running against the wind and out to sea.
A group of young men all stood in waist- to chest-deep water with a bit of distance between them as they cast their lines and heard the splat, then after a bit reeled them back in. Seagulls and water and occasional comments were all they heard as the evening stretched on.
All but one went to shore, and the one guy stayed out fishing. The group was on shore for a short time and one of them looked out to check on their buddy and saw — water.
A massive search ensued involving multiple public safety groups. The following day the search continued involving additional volunteer groups and scores of people. Survivor Support Network set up a tent and provided refreshments and counselors to the large family group that came down and held vigil. Later in the day the body was recovered not far from where he disappeared.
As we do when bad things happen, we want to know two things: “Why?” and “How can this be prevented?” These can be hard questions, as there may not be concrete answers. We hate it when we’re frustrated and the answers to our questions are ambiguous.
We may never know why on this one. Because no one saw him go under, we don’t know if it was a current, steep drop off or even an underlying medical condition that chose the wrong time to present itself.
How to prevent it is even tougher. The area is dangerous. So much so that the city made it illegal to swim there and Beach Patrol spends significant resources maintaining warning signage that blanket the area. Where this group entered has two rows of signs that you have to get past to reach the water.
We also run a weekend patrol in the summer that has the sole responsibility of keeping people out of the water. The message is put out constantly about the dangerous currents. And yet, people continue to go in the water when there’s no one to stop them.
Galveston has an amazing and fairly unique way to fund its lifeguard service. We’re funded entirely by hotel occupancy dollars, and don’t use any ad valorem tax dollars at all. Tourists pay for our service.
We’ve reduced potential for drowning fatality significantly by public education efforts, partnerships and strategically targeting high use areas and times with our available resources. But we can’t be there all the time. I really believe that all of us spreading the word about how to stay safe and teaching our children is the way to keep our drowning numbers low despite ever-increasing beach visitation.
