We’ve been so busy hiding from viruses that we haven’t looked at all those dreadful big words in a long time.
And I know — because you’ve told me — that a few of you love to study weird words and thereby build your magnificent vocabularies.
So, I found some neat ones for you to chew on a bit. You probably will never use any of them. I know I probably won’t.
If you’re getting on in years, however, and you’ve begun learning late in life, you have a title. You’re an opsimath.
If you consider that word is composed of good and evil, you consider it agathokakological. If you sound that one out, it’s almost like a fit of coughing.
Maritality is a little like partiality, I think, and they’re close. Maritality means a fondness of a wife for her husband. I know many ladies who enjoy maritality. Some of them are married to men who have beards, since beards seem to be in style these days. If the beard is a small one, it is called barbatulous. Some of these bearded men may be running for public office. If they have a desire for seeking election to something or another, they’re suffering from empleomania. A mania for holding public office.
One of the qualities these empleomanic people needs to have is to be a deipnosophist, one skilled in the art of small talk. The definition calls it “table talk,” but I’m translating that to something I can better understand.
One of the things a seeker of public office also needs to have is bravery. But my list of multisyllabic definitions gives me only one type of bravery. That’s the courage acquired under the influence of alcoholic drink. That person is called pot-valiant. I understand the valiant part, but there’s nothing anywhere in this collection about marijuana.
One activity you would think would not come up in the newspaper is a commentary about spitting. And yet there it was; a rule against spitting which must be followed by baseball players during the pandemic. The word for a lot of spitting, mostly while talking, is sialoquent.
Apparently, that’s going to be hard to control because it has been reported that baseball players do a lot of spitting. It has something to do with getting a firm grip on the ball, I am told.
One of the things none of us is going to be able to be is mundivagant, which means to wander all over the world.
Whatever you do, don’t cachinnate at the end of this column. That means to laugh loudly or immoderately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.