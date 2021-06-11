On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and issued General Order No. 3: “The people are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, ‘all slaves are free.’
“This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property, between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them, becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain at their present homes, and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts; and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
But who actually wrote the Juneteenth order? I offer a “spoiler alert” that the answer isn’t Granger. The first sentence declaring that “all slaves are free” and the last two sentences warning the freedmen to stay home and continue working came from an earlier order by Gen. Philip Sheridan.
That leaves the question of who wrote the middle sentence, the most elegant in the order. It defines freedom as an “absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property,” a bold declaration that goes well beyond the language in President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Where did this interesting and potentially controversial language originate?
The answer is the only officer who signed the Juneteenth order: Maj. Frederick W. Emery.
Emery’s background makes it almost certain that he’s responsible for the “absolute equality” sentence. His family moved from Maine to Kansas before the outbreak of the war and in that battleground territory Emery established an abolitionist newspaper for which he served as editor.
When war came, Emery joined a Union cavalry company filled with men determined to see slavery exterminated. Its captain was John Brown Jr., the son of the famous martyr. Clearly, Emery was a man who hated slavery and all it stood for. The Juneteenth order gave 29-year-old Emery a chance to powerfully express his feelings about emancipation.
With the help of artist Reginald C. Adams and the Juneteenth Legacy Project, a large and colorful mural will be dedicated on The Strand in Galveston this Juneteenth. Although Frederick Emery isn’t pictured, his contribution to Juneteenth is prominently recognized. The mural is titled “Absolute Equality,” the words that Frederick Emery chose to define the promise, and the responsibility, of freedom.
As many readers know, I’ve led Civil War walking tours of Galveston for decades. Many years ago, I had to stop tours and point at an empty parking lot to identify the site where the Juneteenth order was issued. In 2014, a group of community leaders secured a historical marker recognizing the site. Now, the site will feature a large mural that brings the site to life and makes Juneteenth “top of mind” for everybody walking down The Strand.
I think Frederick W. Emery would be pleased to see his words come to life in such a prominent and imaginative way. I know I am.
(1) comment
Excellent article Ed. Stay tuned for more projects that include Emery.
