2021 was an unusual year, to say the least. However, there have been some aspects for which we have to be thankful.
While educators and students struggled with a new and developing educational structure and process, we’ve been blessed and fortunate to have had the continued support of our education foundations.
Since 1992 when Clear Creek Independent School District established its education foundation, six Galveston County independent school districts have thriving education foundations. These are Friendswood (1999), Texas City (1999), Galveston (2002), Dickinson (2007), Santa Fe (2010) and Hitchcock (2019).
One key reason for their continued success is that the education foundation model is effective. It’s the model developed by Pete Karabatsos, now retired, and followed by most education foundations locally and others throughout many states.
The model has three principal elements:
1. Education foundations are structured as tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, each managed by a board of directors largely composed of independent volunteer members of the community, industry, businesses and civic organizations. Such structure has proven to provide trust, transparency and confidence as an organization.
2. Education foundations share common wording on the mission statements; just consider these excerpted examples developed by some of our local foundations:
• “In collaboration with the community and the school district, supports a quality education for the district’s students;”
• To inspire “educational excellence through innovation across the district by securing a wide range of resources through community wide partnerships;” and
• “To ensure that all students have successful learning opportunities that help them reach their full potential and add quality throughout their lives.”
3. Education foundations don’t compete against each other but work in unison sharing and assisting each other. As such, the grassroots Greater Houston Area Association of Education Foundations was created about 20 years ago:
• As a self-managed organization made by about 40 education foundations;
• Structured as a consortium of tax-exempt education foundations; and
• With a purpose to provide an effective platform for networking, sharing, developing and partnering in support of creative and innovative educational programs for both the students and staff personnel of the Greater Houston area independent school districts.
The education foundation model is effective as it brings the team concept, all working with a common goal, which is helping to make education successful for all our students. Education is our future, and education foundations are helping to develop that future.
As such, the Greater Houston Area Association of Education Foundations was recently presented with a resolution by The Honorable Texas Sen. Larry Taylor. The resolution celebrates and recognizes the vital role of education foundations in supporting school districts across the Lone Star State. The association is very grateful and thanks Taylor for his continued support.
