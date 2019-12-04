The value and meaning of a friendship can last long beyond the passing of someone we love.
That’s the case of Vandy Anderson and his friend Paulie Gaido. When our mutual friend Vandy Anderson died in April 2016, Paulie helped establish a scholarship endowment in Vandy’s memory. He did it through the Galveston College Foundation to benefit local students in the Culinary Arts Program.
We all know how Vandy loved food and the people who prepared it. A master of spoon and spatula himself, Vandy held those who practiced the magic of culinary arts in high esteem. We think Vandy would be tickled to know he’s playing a role in educating future culinary professionals including chefs, restauranteurs, nutritionists, dietitians — and grateful to know local folks, from a community he loved, are helping.
This holiday season, we hope you’ll consider a $50 to $100 or more tax deductible contribution to the Vandy Anderson Memorial Scholarship in Culinary Arts. About $65,000 has been received so far toward our goal of $100,000. We’ve had a surprise gift of $10,000. And let me just say, surprises are a wonderful thing, and always welcomed.
Mary Kay and Paulie Gaido recently wrote and published a book dedicated to Vandy called “Entertaining at Home with Fresh Seafood and Sensational American Wine.” It’s a beautiful, hardbound, coffee table-size book.
The gorgeous food preparation and wine photos offer stunning seasonal entertainment ideas. It’s unlike anything anyone has read about Galveston and its natural bounty from the Gulf of Mexico and neighboring bays. The book illustrates the culinary excellence and gourmet standards for local seafood that have contributed to Galveston’s stellar reputation throughout the world of fine coastal cuisine.
The book isn’t for sale, but instead is Mary Kay and Paulie’s gift to contributors of $50 or more to the “Vandy” Scholarship Award. Because the cost of publication has been underwritten, every donated dollar goes straight into the scholarship fund.
Whether for yourself, a friend, a business associate or someone with an affection for Galveston Island, this book is a unique idea for a Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year’s gift.
Please call 409-944-1303 or 409-944-1306 to reach the Galveston College Foundation office of Maria Tripovich or Gloria Milton — and make arrangements for this incomparable book to be hand delivered by Paulie Gaido to your door, gift wrapped and ready to put under your tree or under your pillow with dreams of Galveston.
On behalf of the young folks who’ll benefit from your investment in their future, we offer a heartfelt thank you. We are wishing you and yours a joyous holiday season.
