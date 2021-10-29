When it rains it pours, sometimes in buckets. Respected polls show Americans aren’t happy about the performance of the White House. It’s evident the Biden administration is drowning in a sea of crises of its own making, and average Americans are paying the price.
In just over nine months:
• Thirteen American soldiers died at the hands of the Taliban and currently there are at least 500 Americans still behind enemy lines in Afghanistan because of the administration’s botched middle-of-the-night evacuation. Thousands of Afghans who helped us over the years are also trapped and there’s been no viable plan put forward to save them.
• We have a humanitarian/national security crisis on our southern border where about 2 million people have illegally entered and few, if any, have been tested for COVID-19. Texas has needed to resort to imprisoning them in its own jails because of the administration’s refusal to enforce immigration laws.
• COVID-19 is still rampant and the Biden administration’s unwanted vaccine mandate is forcing millions of citizens to take the “jab” against their will. And now, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing a rule that mandates firms with over 100 employees have their workers vaccinated or be fired. The U.S. military and the law enforcement communities are going to be decimated because a large number of their members are choosing termination over mandated vaccinations.
• The economy is stalled because potential employees are accepting federal money not to work, leaving job openings unfilled.
• Meanwhile, ships are anchored off our West Coast waiting to off load cargo but with labor shortages (truckers and dock workers) the supply chain has gone into slow motion and the Biden administration doesn’t have a clue how to fix this problem, nor a viable plan to do so.
• The Department of Justice is directing the FBI to investigate parents expressing their First Amendment rights to challenge school boards and the teaching of critical race theory, turning moms and dads into what they see as domestic terrorists.
• The administration’s compulsive behavior in the energy sector has turned the United States from an energy exporter to an importer and from unfriendly nations like China and Russia.
• Perhaps the most damaging failure lies with inflation running at decade-high levels. Shortages of natural gas have caused its price to double. Crude oil is almost the same. Housing and rent prices jumped by double digits. And now the administration wants to spend another $3.5 trillion that we don’t have on things that have nothing to do with infrastructure but which they’re calling it such. Overspending is already causing the increase in consumer costs and this inflation is hurting all Americans, especially those on fixed incomes and low- to middle-income families.
These and other bad choices by the Biden administration have the average American worried, and rightly so. Washington seems to be in a free fall. We desperately need responsible leadership. Can we survive another three years of this foolishness? Time will tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.