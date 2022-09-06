It has taken years of work, but finally, the USS Texas, the oldest battleship in the world still afloat, is in dry dock in Galveston. Work has commenced on replacing the hull on the 110-year-old ship that had been leaking so badly it required 50 pumps to remove tons of water daily.

This work will continue until next summer, when the hull replacement should be complete. Additional work will also be done in the shipyard to prepare the ship to open for public tours and events as soon thereafter as possible.

Tom Perich is chairman of the Battleship Texas Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription