It has taken years of work, but finally, the USS Texas, the oldest battleship in the world still afloat, is in dry dock in Galveston. Work has commenced on replacing the hull on the 110-year-old ship that had been leaking so badly it required 50 pumps to remove tons of water daily.
This work will continue until next summer, when the hull replacement should be complete. Additional work will also be done in the shipyard to prepare the ship to open for public tours and events as soon thereafter as possible.
The work is being done in a new dry dock that Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair Co. purchased specifically for this project and with revenue from it.
This dock will not only facilitate the Texas refurbishment but will allow Gulf Copper to bid on other large-scale projects previously being done only in Tampa or Mobile and should provide a significant increase in jobs and revenue for the Port of Galveston.
After the hull replacement, the ship will be berthed at a still-to-be-determined site. In appropriating $35 million for repairs and relocation, the Texas Legislature told the Battleship Texas Foundation to find a tourist friendly spot where the ship could increase its visitor count to more than 80,000 and become self-sustaining.
Other, less historic ships such as the USS Alabama, USS North Carolina and USS Lexington regularly attract hundreds of thousands of visitors a year and that is the goal for the Mighty T.
Our research, and studies we have commissioned by respected consultants, lead us to believe that is easily achievable. And none of those other ships fought in both world wars and were present at Normandy on D-Day, as well as Okinawa, Iwo Jima and the great battles of the Pacific.
To reach that goal, the foundation is negotiating with several sites deemed more tourist friendly than San Jacinto, including, of course, Galveston and its 9 million annual visitors.
There are plans to vastly increase the tourist experience, including hands-on exhibits allowing visitors to simulate shooting the anti-aircraft guns, virtual visits from past crew members via hologram to explain what life was like during deployments and videos demonstrating shipboard life during wartime.
While historical, this is not your parents’ USS Texas. And, in addition to regular tours, another goal is to host events aboard the Texas — corporate meetings, reunions, graduations, weddings — perhaps even a Mardi Gras party or two.
Wherever the ship is, it should be a huge addition to the visitor experience for that area and attract numerous “historical tourists,” who are traditionally among the highest spending, and fastest growing, segments of the tourist industry.
As a BOI who grew up on the island, served several years in the Navy and on the foundation board for decades, I'm especially excited. Please go down to the waterfront and check out the work as it progresses. It's hoped there may even be special tours allowed while the work is underway.
In about a year, the ship will come out of dry dock and move to a new home port to demonstrate to all of Texas, and the world, that freedom is not free but often requires sacrifice and resolve to preserve.
The ship that was the mightiest military force in the world at its launch in 1912 will now serve as an educational and cultural icon for future generations of its namesake state.
Tom Perich is chairman of the Battleship Texas Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.