The Rotary Club of Galveston’s 43rd annual chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria at Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston.
We look forward to welcoming everyone to this popular event where you’re sure to enjoy a great bowl of chili, topped with all your favorite condiments. Dine in or take out are both available (for take-out, you can bring your own containers).
For those dining in, enjoy as many refills on your chili as you like. And don’t forget to add a sumptuous dessert. Look forward to a variety of homemade desserts prepared by members of our club, as well as special desserts donated by Moody Gardens, Wyndham Hotels/The Tremont House and Galveston College.
Besides enjoying a fun evening with family and friends, we want you to know just how important your support is of this annual event. Proceeds from this event are returned to the community through projects and programs that benefit and enhance the health, education and welfare of Galveston’s residents.
Within just the last month alone, the Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation has awarded grants to the following organizations: Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County — to create programs for its clients that promote self sufficiency.
The Grand 1894 Opera House’s 25th annual Grand Kids Fest — to provide financial assistance to ensure that there’s no admission charge to attend and to assist with special anniversary activities.
Assistance League of the Bay Area — to provide clothing for students and funding for food for those who are food insecure. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County — to provide documentary DVDs and to host viewings of those DVDs throughout Galveston County.
The Bryan Museum — to provide funding for three new touch carts. And, Artist Boat — to help remove invasive trees/shrubs at its coastal heritage preserve.
In fact, within the last 18 months, the Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation has supported local initiatives and projects with almost $43,000 in contributions/grants.
Your support of the Rotary Club of Galveston’s annual fundraisers contributes greatly to the betterment of our entire community. Thank you for your continued, generous support that allows our club to truly make a difference in our community.
We look forward to welcoming you to our chili supper on Nov. 6. Chili supper tickets are $10 in advance from any club member, or at the door. Dessert and tamale packages are $2 each. Why not buy extra chili this year and try adding chili to one of your favorite recipes such as enchiladas, baked potatoes, tamales or tacos.
For more information, contact Ulli Budelmann, club executive secretary, 409-939-1224.
