Spring break and lifeguard tryouts are just a week away.
Our full-time crew has been tying up all kinds of loose ends to get ready for the big kickoff of the 2022 beach season. They’ve been working hard to get ready for you. Finishing up getting all 600 beach signs we maintain in working order, we’ve also repaired and maintained towers, and many are already on the beach.
Our lifeguards have completed crazy amounts of training to make sure they’re ready to respond to emergencies when needed. In addition to savings lives, they’re ready to teach returning and new lifeguards what they need to know. All the while, our guards will continue to connect with the community, engage visitors, protect the environment and help make Galveston a great place to live, work and visit.
Last week, guards renewed medical skills, re-qualified in swimming and rescue techniques, practiced Jet Ski rescues, trained in handling workplace harassment complaints, equipped themselves with resiliency skills and completed a big block on leadership. Mostly supervisors, these impressive people set the tone for around 120 seasonal guards. A critical part of making sure we provide our staff with a safe, supportive environment, they’re also the EMTs, peace officers and backup for guards to handle the bigger emergencies. We put a lot of time and energy into making sure they have all the tools they need to do a really tough job, and they appreciate your support.
Last week, we talked about the Survivor Support Network. Another program that we’re excited about and hope that many of you will participate in is the Wave Watcher Program.
This program is a way for citizens to join our team. A mini lifeguard academy, Wave Watchers is free of charge and will begin in mid-April. Most instruction is virtual with a couple of in-person sessions.
The course will cover beach patrol history and operations, general beach safety, first aid and CPR tailored for the beach, tourist ambassador certification, beach and waterfront municipal ordinances and Wave Watcher operations. On the final day, we’ll do a site-by-site visit of “hot spots” for water safety and discuss how Wave Watchers integrate into beach patrol operations.
There’s no physical requirement, and Wave Watchers don’t make rescues. But upon completion of the academy, they form an important cadre of informed beachgoers who have “the eye.” Our Wave Watchers spot trouble developing and notify first responders to prevent situations from escalating or respond as needed. They do this important work during their normal daily life when members drive, walk, fish, surf or boat along the beachfront or during more organized patrols. The level of commitment and involvement will be completely up to the graduates.
If you or someone you know is interested in joining the crew, you can find more information on our website at galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com/wave-watchers or sign up by emailing gibpadmin@galvestonparkboard.org.
We hope you will join our team and family for a fun way to support a great cause.
