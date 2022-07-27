Many countries around the world call themselves democracies or republics, but their people do not choose their leaders. What makes America different?
Our democracy relies on a peaceful transition of power based on law and precedent. Have we had contested elections? Yes, electoral flaws emerged from the beginning of the republic.
The third election resulted in a tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr. This threw the election into the House of Representatives for a contingent election. Jefferson won and was inaugurated.
Andrew Jackson won the plurality, not majority, of the Electoral College in 1824, which led to the second contingent election. Political influence swayed the election to John Quincy Adams.
James J. Tilden in 1876, carried most of the South, but fell one vote short of a majority in the Electoral College. A bipartisan Electoral Commission negotiated a victory for Rutherford B. Hayes.
Vice President Richard Nixon lost Illinois to Sen. John Kennedy by less than 9,000 votes. For the good of the country, Nixon gave a speech saying he would not contest the election. He then presided over the certification of the Electoral College.
Vice President Al Gore contested in the courts the 2000 election, but once the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gov. George W. Bush, he conceded the result and presided over the certification of the Electoral College results.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton easily defeated Donald Trump in 2016 popular vote, but the close balloting in several traditionally Democratic states gave Trump a win in the Electoral College. Subsequently, Vice President Joe Biden counted the votes of the Electoral College electing Trump the 45th President of the United States.
The process of a peaceful transition of government began to be disrupted in 2016. Trump said he might not accept the results of the election if he felt it was rigged against him. He was subsequently elected and inaugurated.
Trump restarted the attack on the electoral process when he said on April 7, 2020 that “Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country, because they’re cheaters … .” He continued his attacks on the election process through election night. Two days later he demanded all ballot counting be stopped.
He and his supporters constantly insisted, without evidence, that the election was stolen. He lost nearly all court cases. At the same time many of his allies were fomenting sedition across the nation.
On Jan. 6, Trump orated in front of the White House demanding his followers seize control of the country. At the height of the riot in the Capitol, the seditionists called for hanging Vice President Mike Pence. During the attempted coup, Trump gleefully watched from the White House, unwilling to halt the chaos.
From George Washington in 1789 to Donald Trump in 2016, the United States relied on the peaceful transition of power. This tradition was shattered on Jan. 6, 2021. This attempted coup must be punished and must never happen again.
