One annual special we probably don’t think about during the Thanksgiving holiday comes right after, or in between, showings of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. That kicks off the holiday season for many but following close on the heels of the parade is the annual National Dog Show.
That’s not the big one at Madison Square Gardens, but an important one, nonetheless, in Philadelphia.
Many of us watch this show and root for the dog that most resembles our own. For years, I rooted for the miniature schnauzer, which never, ever won.
Many of the folks that live in my village have dogs. There’s a chihuahua next door and a Welsh Corgi a couple of doors down. I miss my little Mozey but don’t intend to replace him.
Thinking about dogs has led to one of the latest lists from Merriam-Webster. Its Words Inspired by Dogs.
The expression “raining cats and dogs” has been around a long time and probably refers to the violent fights between cats and dogs, depicted in big rainstorms.
The Bulldog Edition of a newspaper is an early morning paper printed, and even sold, the day before it’s publication date. It may refer to competing editors fighting to be first — like bulldogs.
People who work in animal shelters work mostly with mutts, but they don’t call them that. And they don’t like people who do.
The word mutt, which stands mostly for mongrel dogs, came from the word mutton head, a term of derision used for less than intelligent people. From muttonhead also came Meathead, which Archie Bunker used regularly to describe his son-in-law.
Yellow dog is used to describe a low and desperate person, associated mostly with the color yellow standing for cowardice. In a yellow dog contract, a worker agrees not to join a union while employed by his employer.
Then there’s blue dogs, which we didn’t hear during the most recent presidential election, as far as I know.
Blue dog came to mean a Southern Democrat who leaned toward more conservatism, rather than the mainstream members of the party.
I suspect there are now more and more blue dogs in the South.
We all eat snacks, or I assume we all do. A snack is a mostly small portion of food eaten between meals. The undoing of many diets.
Snack came from the proclivity of dogs to snatch small portions of food, usually without invitation. So, people snacking can blame it on the dogs.
Dogwood is a beautiful tree and is known for strong slender stems used for making skewer, arrows and spindles. Comes from dague, a French word for dagger.
Finally, canine, which comes from the Latin adjective canius, based on canis, which means dog. It was first used in English as a noun, referring to the four pointed teeth on each jaw in mammals — the canine teeth.
If you’ve got a hangdog look, from having done something contemptible, also blame it on the early practice of hanging dogs who misbehaved by biting people or stealing their food.
Fortunately for all dogs, hangdog looks live only among misbehaving humans.
