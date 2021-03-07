Late last month, the Board of Directors of Moody Early Childhood Center proudly announced that the 5-year-old early learning center has received accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the culmination of a two-year evaluation process.
The association-accredited centers must meet or exceed early learning program standards in 10 areas that include rigorous evaluations of curriculum, teaching staff, administration, family engagement, community partnerships, the physical environment of the campus, student progress, health resources, relationships and leadership. The Washington D.C.-based nonprofit organization conducts its accreditation process nationwide. There are 314 association-accredited centers sprinkled throughout Texas, but ours is the only one in Galveston County.
The childhood center opened in August 2016 as a partnership between a private, nonprofit infant and toddler education program and the Galveston Independent School District’s public PreK3 program. By early 2018, the nascent partnership had drawn the attention of the Texas Education Agency and in July 2018, the childhood center was designated as the first “in district” charter school for infants, toddlers and prekindergarten students in Texas. Under the charter partnership between the district and the childhood center, we're responsible for all the district’s PreK3 education and a portion of its PreK4. At its February meeting, the district’s board of trustees approved the negotiation of a new five-year contract with us for these prekindergarten education services and agreed to conduct a collaborative planning process to possibly expand our work with the district.
The childhood center's foundational principles include a commitment to making high-quality early education available to lower-income Galveston families. Led by The Moody Foundation, Galveston’s philanthropic community has supported our work since the very beginning. Numerous community partners have rallied to support this experiment in early education.
In a guest column by Ross Moody, a trustee of The Moody Foundation, he articulated the critical importance of the first five years of a child’s life and made the case for Texas adopting high standards for early education programs ("Early childhood education programs crucial for future," The Daily News, June 17, 2019). When he learned of this national recognition for the childhood center, he reinforced those thoughts stating: “The Moody Foundation recognizes and prioritizes early childhood education, and we are so proud of the solid foundation MECC has provided for Galveston’s youngest citizens.”
Our board of directors, Jeri Kinnear, Angela Brown, Marcus Parker, Weez Doherty, Erica Adams, Amber Brown and John Prochaska, join me in recognizing our founding (and happily current) Executive Director Karin Miller and Deputy Executive Director Antonio Ford as the driving forces behind this national accreditation and the entire childhood center staff as the team that made it happen.
We know that Karin, Antonio and the childhood center staff join the board in expressing our profound thanks to Galveston’s and Texas’ philanthropic institutions that have supported our work for five years. We're grateful to our community partners, beginning with the district and extending to so many other individuals and organizations on the island. And we know that Galveston’s littlest learners and their families join us in saying thank you.
