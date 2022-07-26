July is all about “universal fun” at Galveston Children’s Museum as we celebrate two important milestones — our eighth birthday and a special designation from NASA.
The museum on July 12 was the only location in Galveston County to release images from the Webb Space Telescope and one of only 27 locations in Texas to be designated community hosts by NASA. This honor recognizes our commitment to science and technology education and our ability to reach underserved communities.
This month, visitors to the museum will be able to choose from a selection of images from the Webb Space Telescope. We expect there will be five images to choose from and they will be truly “out of this world” as the Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful telescope to be launched into space.
Prior to the image release, we had a Webb Space telescope-themed family free day on July 9 that almost 500 children and families attended — our biggest special event ever.
On July 10, we reached our eighth anniversary. It seems like yesterday that I spoke with Betty Massey, the executive director of the Mary Moody Northen Endowment, about the concept of creating a place for children and their families, island residents and visitors, to learn, play, explore and create together.
The Mary Moody Northen Endowment generously provided the space to house the museum on the ground floor of the Moody Mansion and then a dedicated group of volunteers developed the museum, planned exhibits and procured the necessary funding to launch the museum.
We received fantastic support from established community entities, including Island ETC East End Theatre, Texas A&M University-Galveston, Galveston Restaurant Group and the University of Texas Medical Branch, which committed resources for exhibits and partnered with the museum to provide marketing support for special events.
We are grateful to our past and present volunteers, team members, board members, sponsors, donors and members who have given so much to make our museum a special place for all Galveston children — somewhere children can play, explore, investigate, create and discover.
Nowadays, the museum has nine permanent exhibitions, and we have extended our programming through summer camps, field trips and special events such as our recent “Here Comes the Surf” water education and safety day, and our popular Da Vinci Day, which celebrates invention, resourcefulness and creativity, and this year will be on Oct. 8.
We are accessible, through our “Everybody Plays” program, by charging $3 admission to families on SNAP or Medicaid. We welcome and are accessible to children in wheelchairs and special needs children; our museum is beneficial to these children because of the space to move around and the ability to guide their own play.
With all these developments and the honor from NASA it really feels like our little museum has grown up.
Nancy Schultz is the founder and executive director of Galveston Children’s Museum.
