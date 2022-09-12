If there isn’t already an anti-bucket list, I am inventing one.
There are lots of things that did not happen and, as it turns out, we should be all right with that.
If there isn’t already an anti-bucket list, I am inventing one.
There are lots of things that did not happen and, as it turns out, we should be all right with that.
And I really wanted to do that. It looked like lots of fun.
But I am no longer able, I guess, to do that. And that’s going to be OK with me.
People take pride in their accomplishments and that’s good, so long as we don’t get carried away with ourselves. But now and again we need to make a list of what we didn’t accomplish and let that be all right.
I never did learn to sight read music. I took piano for many years and I learned to slowly read the music and play the song, which I memorized. I also found out early on I could play “by ear.”
That’s what they called it and it was a nice gift. I could hear something and then play it. Fake it.
Nobody cared but my piano teacher, who was on to me.
I never did learn to write shorthand. I used to be asked fairly frequently if I took my notes in shorthand. As a reporter, I was perpetually sitting, clipboard in hand, feverishly writing as people were speaking.
I realize that is very, very old-school these days. Reporters sit with their laptops taking quick and copious notes. Or they talk on their smartphones and record what they hear. That’s neat. But it’s not me.
Back in high school, typing and shorthand were both elective subjects, and I decided I needed to know them both.
Thank goodness for typing. I got that fairly quickly. I imagine every person who works anywhere today is thankful to be able to type. After all, everything in the world is on a computer, which has a keyboard, which needs to be typed.
But not very far into the study of shorthand, I knew it was not for me. And I dropped it. Like a hot potato, as we used to say.
Since then, I have created my own special form of shorthand, which consists mainly of omitting vowels from words. And throwing in a little Spanish. Writing ”y” is much faster than writing “and.“
I never did get fluent in Spanish, as I would have liked.
I have not learned to make good pancakes and my eggs over easy are always a mess.
I learned to add and subtract, but I have never learned to make change. Don’t put me behind a check-out counter.
With all the things I have managed not to accomplish, I have decided I can not only live with the failures but be happy in them.
I hope you can do the same.
Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.