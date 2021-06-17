In June of 2011, I released a documentary titled, “The New Juneteenth.” In the documentary, I traveled across the South to explore peoples’ understanding of Juneteenth. After about 200 interviews, I discovered that most had no idea of what Juneteenth was really about and I wanted to help.
Since 2011, I’ve held hundreds of events at universities, churches, community centers and a host of other locations to raise awareness about Juneteenth. On Thursday, 10 years later, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday. I, like many others feel a great sense of affirmation that Juneteenth is finally getting the recognition it deserves.
On my filmmaking journey, I discovered many Confederate monuments scattered across the land, so these monuments quickly became a focal point. I went to Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia and found relics dedicated to the Confederacy. But change does happen.
Today, all the Confederate themed items included in the film have all been removed or altered. In 2015, New Orleans removed its Confederate monuments. The Mississippi state flag was changed in 2019, and in 2021, the Confederate themed park in Stone Mountain, Georgia, added additional context to tell the full story.
After the release of the film, it was brought to my attention that there was a Confederate monument in Galveston in front of the old courthouse. It still stands today. To sign the petition in support of its removal go to www.Galvestonmonumentproject.com. So, with this national attention that Galveston now receives, I ask that all that are just becoming familiar with Juneteenth remember that there is a Confederate monument that still stands in front of the old Galveston courthouse today.
Celebration, acknowledgment and recognition to the events of Juneteenth are great, but we have to recognize that there are still challenges in Galveston and Galveston County that need to be addressed, like the extremely high African American presence in the Galveston County jail.
Fellow Galveston County residents, please take pride in the fact that our ancestors created Juneteenth through their celebration. Juneteenth was birthed from the celebration that the formally enslaved Africans in Galveston released from their souls and that celebration is still remembered today and will forever live on. We all should be extremely proud and use that as motivation to make real change and show the rest of the country how to overcome this country’s original sin — racism and slavery.
So, on Juneteenth, I encourage all to go to the Confederate monument in Galveston to remember that there’s still work to be done. Today, 33 percent of the county’s jail population is Black, yet the county population is 13.5 percent Black. Let’s stay vigilant my friends.
Lastly, I’m pleased to announce “The New Juneteenth” Vol. 2 will be released on Juneteenth. I will host a partial screening and discussion for the film at 7 p.m. Saturday via Facebook live at Isaac Fanuiel IV/Facebook.
