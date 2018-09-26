Former county judge Ray Holbrook’s recent guest column urging support for Ted Cruz as a way to stop the “socialist take over of America” offers timely reflection for undecided voters (“Vote Cruz to stop socialist takeover of America,” The Daily News, Sept. 22). With early voting less than a month away, undecided voters should consider supporters’ rhetoric, as well as the candidates’ words in making their choice.
I’m voting for Beto O’Rourke, and clearly Holbrook isn’t. When campaigning, we sometimes exaggerate, but former elected officials endorsing in a race should advocate with facts and keep it simple. Holbrook’s equating Beto’s candidacy with “next stop Venezuela” is a shame. It’s neither truthful nor helpful in advancing a fair election.
Ironically, Holbrook’s wild charge echoes rhetoric from less stable democracies. I’m not starting a food fight with Holbrook, no sir. I respect his former public service, but, echoing Curtiss Brown’s memoir in this paper two years ago “Holbrook served us well, but ... ,” I respectfully disagree with Holbrook on current politics.
As Election Day approaches, Cruz supporters’ attacks on O’Rourke have gone wholly negative, parroting Cruz’s debate style. Cruz and his voters call Beto a socialist, tie Beto to Hilary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, and use trigger phrases like “gun control,” “illegals,” “open borders” and “higher taxes.” Cruz said all these things in their first debate, and Holbrook repeated them in his column.
Cruz has held office for six years, and he could focus a re-election campaign on his accomplishments since 2012. But we’ve heard little about his record. I’m told Ted Cruz doesn’t get along well with his colleagues, and there’s not much opportunity for him to collaborate. Isolated in the Senate, he filibustered famously, shutting down our government, and then ran for president.
I believe his presidential campaign drew time and resources away from his duty to serve as our senator. Ambition fuels politics, however, and, like a lot of elected officials, Ted Cruz has great plans for higher office. Good for him, but is that good for Texas?
Contrast Cruz’s competing paths to office with that of Beto O’Rourke, who in 2012 promised voters that he, if elected, would self-limit his congressional career to three two-year terms. O’Rourke kept his promise, as he declined to seek re-election, and instead, filed to run for U.S. Senate, allowing other young leaders to succeed him. That’s a remarkably unselfish path of service.
I’m impressed with O’Rourke’s campaign style: he holds dozens of well-attended rallies in conservative and liberal territory alike; he raises funds from individuals — and not PACs, and he campaigns on a positive message of inclusion. Beto leads by example. If O’Rourke wins, and millions are working to make that happen, his roadmap to victory will inspire others to run positive campaigns.
I’m voting for Beto O’Rourke to be our next U.S. Senator, and I’m asking all undecided voters to join me, and millions more, who believe Beto will be a better leader for Texas.
You are free to waste your vote as you see fit. You may now stop begging others to join you.
