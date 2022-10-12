As medical students who like to fish, one of our favorite pastimes is trying our own luck in the Galveston waters when we aren’t busy hitting the books or working in the hospital.

Fish these waters long enough, chances are you might hear the term “flesh-eating bacteria” tossed around by fellow anglers.

Blake Northrop, fourth-year medical student, Vishaal Sakthivelnathan is a third-year medical student and Dylan Weaver is a fourth-year medical student at the University of Texas Medical Branch. All are members of the fishing club at the medical branch.

0
1
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription