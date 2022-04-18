I received an email the other day from Marty Fluke, a city council candidate for District 6. In an attached video he strolls a West End beach, discloses he once owned the house behind him in the scene and opines that not one dollar of public money has been spent on sand renourishment on our West End since before Hurricane Ike and — that must change.
Fluke is playing catch-up ball with his opponent Marie Robb. Robb’s been active this past term prodding the state of Texas to change its open beach rules and permit fortified dunes instead of the preferable sand dunes currently required so that she and other beachfront property owners can be better protected.
Either solution is preferable to the fiberglass walls and sandbags Bermuda Beach and the city are promoting that will have our beach front look like a third world paupers village constructed from discarded building material for a mere $5.6 million dollars.
Don’t misunderstand me, I have one of those two candidates’ voting sign in my front yard.
I’m writing to say neither one has told me why it’s a good idea to use some combination of state, city and park board funds to preserve privately owned homes and their quality of life while completely ignoring those of us who live on the Galveston Bay side of our island.
We pay as much, or more taxes, as the beach side does and the city doesn’t have to fix our roads after a storm.
I live on the bay side because I love our bay. I explore our estuaries, and each spring quietly boat to see the birds migrate. Galveston Bay is a magical swirl of life in an eternal parade of species correlated to seasonal changes.
It’s a nature Disneyland if one cares to take the time to look and learn — a passion I’ve enjoyed since 1983.
Having said that, a person needs to access nature. Each time storms alter the contour of the shore, they also alter the contour of the canals that provide bay access. In Pirates Beach, it’s almost impossible to access the bay since the canals have silted from the storms of the past 10 years.
Even more compelling, those who try to access the bay often “plane-up” their boats (the lifting of a boat’s hull when traveling at high speeds) and create imminent and dire safety risks for themselves and anyone in their vicinity.
What makes Robb and Fluke seem tone deaf to their constituents is that our canals are fundamental to our property values and quality of life. The state owns our canals, while the beach they want to protect is legally up for grabs as to who owns what. One would think that council candidates would promote a city taking care of all its taxable assets.
Recently, Mayor Craig Brown noted the city and our sales tax funds received high bond ratings.
I live on our bay side trapped by silted canals, so I have to ask: where’s the beef?
