Did you know that on any given night in the United States 567,715 persons are homeless? According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the same federal data shows that the number of homeless is up 2.7 percent since 2018.
Homelessness can be prevented if our community works together. There are a host of local social service agencies that provide food, shelter and support. But, none of that works without money. And grant money depends on proof that your community has homeless residents.
On Thursday, the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition and more than 30 other Galveston County Social Service agencies will participate in the Point in Time or PIT Count. Staff and volunteers will fan out throughout our county and engage homeless persons in order to gather information. Homeless residents will be given some food, a bag with basic needs and referral information while they’re being interviewed. Moreover, in Galveston, they will have the opportunity to eat at a Community PIT Count Fiesta at noon at Compton Outreach Center, 2826 Ball Ave., in Galveston.
The Point in Time Count is directed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Every year, local agencies and organizations conduct a count to determine the extent of homelessness in each community. In Texas, this effort is facilitated by the Texas Homeless Network as a member of the Continuum of Care and carried out by local CoC social service agencies.
“This is a critical event for the homeless members of our community, and a lot of funding depends on how accurate we are,” according to the Rev. Edward Lawson, president of the Homeless Coalition, and Elder Robert Woodward, pastor at Compton Memorial Church.
The interview process is easy because there’s an app that the interviewer can use on a phone or tablet in addition to paper sheets, if needed.
If you would like to volunteer in Galveston, call Lawson at 409-497-2138. If you want to volunteer in greater Galveston County, call Justine St. Cyr, PATH case manager at Gulf Coast Center, 409-944-4509, ext. 19909.
As you make the choice to volunteer, think about this quote from Lawson: “The poor will always be among us, but they don’t have to be homeless.”
