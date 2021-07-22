Some of you may remember the gas rig that was the closest platform off the beach back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Before they took it down, in a wilder era, beach patrol made good use of that and the old lighthouse on the end of the south jetty.
I had a Hawaiian Sling, which is basically a long stick with a stretchy band on one end and prongs on the other end to catch fish with. None of my friends had boats to get to the far rigs, but it was an easy paddle to the close rig.
We’d go out there on a kayak, paddle board or our Dory (two-person rowboat) and catch fish to eat or to put in our saltwater tank. After spending a couple of hours in the water, we’d climb up on the rig for lunch. We’d jump off the top a few times, then see who could make it to the bottom and come up with sand (about 40 feet or so).
Beach patrol got bigger, and we started getting more organized. We’d pick a good day, and a group of us would swim out to the rig. A round-trip swim could be up to around 4 miles. One year everyone who made the swim got a highly coveted “Aqua Posse” T-shirt.
Beach patrol is primarily made up of college and high school students who have way too much energy and brain power to sit still in a tower for an eight-hour stretch. Those slow days mean plenty of time to think up new and ever more ridiculous schemes.
We had a competition where five teams of five had to go to the rig and bring back a photo essay of an “event.” No motors allowed. The theme of the skit was drawn from a traditional lifesaving pith helmet. At the end, we had a party where we displayed the results and voted on the winning team.
Of course, nothing can hold a candle to the annual “Disco Dog Party” at the lighthouse. No motors or people without costumes allowed. Even though I’m sure the statute of limitations is over, it’s probably best if I don’t go into too many details. I will, however, confess to strobe lights and hot dogs. And a guy paddling up during the night to some shark fishermen.
Wearing chains and full disco regalia, he asked, “Any of you guys seen a disco party out here?”
Turned out the man in the boat was a state representative, who made a few calls. That was a tough one, explaining to my boss’s boss, the sheriff, what we were doing out there. My career and I are lucky he had such a good sense of humor.
