“You can’t change life, but life can change you,” from “Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story,” a documentary about a young man who survives and thrives after being hit with 2,400 volts of electricity.
The movie follows his recovery over the next two years. Before the accident, he was a chef in the family business, but all was changed in an instant. He had to make a choice to see the pain as a chance to be “forged by fire” and grow into a stronger person learning a new way to live. He let go of preconceived ideas of how things should go. And so can we.
This topic led me to think about how the COVID-19 pandemic changed our world. As a teacher, I and my colleagues have had to learn a new way of teaching. Zoom, once described as children running wild, has morphed into online lectures, something entirely new to many of us old-timers.
From the beginning of the initial school closings, we showed up at school making endless packets of lessons to distribute to our parents as they drove through our parking lot, giving lots of encouragement and smiles. Never dreaming this was the end of the year.
Next, we struggled learning different online platforms to find the best fit for our students. We became master jugglers in a 24/7 world. Frantic emails from parents wanting to make sure we were still available, worried their child would be left behind. We made parent phone calls late into the night, sometimes leaving message after message because they weren’t home because of taking on more shifts to support their families.
We not only taught the students, we lined up at school and distributed food to the families in need; delivered computers and books to those who couldn’t afford them; made and delivered graduation packages for the seniors; had individual Zoom tutoring sessions early in the morning or at night; then, taught our own children; made zillions of meals; became indoor social directors; kept harmony with our stressed-out spouses who were home; talked with our children’s teachers; helped upload their lessons; took care of our aging parents and grandparents; and spent hours on virtual meetings with administrators who were scrambling like we were to manage the school, the teachers and their own families.
The result? We all became stronger because we chose to. We made the sacrifices for our students and for our families because as teachers that is what we do. We never went into teaching for the money but to inspire the next generation to be greater, and in doing that, we became greater.
The life lessons we taught our families and students by showing up every day to face a new normal has become our greatest legacy. The people we have impacted in this pandemic have made us realize even more why we became teachers. We let life change us for the better and taken every opportunity to teach good to those in our lives, no matter where they are. We are essential. We are teachers.
