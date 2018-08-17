(King George) has endeavored to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither…
— The Declaration of Independence 1776
It’s ironic that a country founded in part on open migration continues to be embroiled in political arguments about limiting immigration. Beginning about 100 years after the Revolution, the federal government began to take control over the process. This coincided with the closing of borders. The first groups to be excluded were Chinese laborers.
The Immigration Act of 1891 extended federal control of most migration policies. This formalized the mechanisms for deportation, established the Bureau of Immigration, and established inspection stations on Ellis, Pelican, and Angel islands. Between 1881 and 1920, nearly 25 million immigrants came to the United States through these and other stations. At its peak, immigrants represented nearly 15 percent of the resident population.
Today, demographic changes are profoundly affecting the United States. The changes include the leveling of population growth and an “aging of the population.” Currently, the growth rate is below 1 percent per year. The median age of the population has steadily risen to over 38. The Total Fertility Rate is below 2 per woman, which means the population will eventually decline without significant immigration.
The consequence has been a striking reduction in the Labor Force Participation Rate. The ratio of persons aged 65 years and older to the work force has also climbed to 23 percent and is expected to continue to rise. This places enormous stress on the financial viability of health insurance and pensions. Our aging population structure will continue to hamper economic growth.
The current politics make unlikely the return to the open borders policy outlined in our founding documents, but we can regulate immigration in a thoughtful and humane manner. The most immediate source of young labor is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program which consists of 1.7 million workers. They are particularly attractive as most have been fully assimilated into the United States and have completed their education.
The second mechanism to expand the workforce would be if Congress set annual immigration targets large enough to assure a stable or slowly growing national population, especially in the working age range. This is well within the scope of the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act. An important caveat would be to modify the act to allow for national caps based on the likely number of work visa applicants.
Finally, immigration and border enforcement should be reunified into a single agency, which returns immigration responsibilities to the Department of Labor. Asylum evaluations could be included in the new combined agency to ensure a more consistent evaluation of individual claims. Customs enforcement ought to be returned to the U.S. Coast Guard as part of the Department of Treasury, as it was before 2003. This separates labor force policy from revenue collection.
The Declaration of Independence correctly recognized that a growing and productive population can best be achieved through immigration.
