There is probably nothing more traumatizing for a family than losing the roof over their heads. Being cramped in one room in a cheap motel or in a space in an emergency shelter with your entire family doesn’t really ease the pain.
However, it is a temporary discomfort, when faced with sleeping with your children in a car on the seawall or hiding behind a dumpster in a shopping center.
These were the grim choices for several evicted Galveston County residents who are current or recent former residents of emergency shelters in our county.
The Rev. Edward Lawson of the Chosen Ones, a homeless outreach team, reports a “tsunami of homelessness” and reports that the rent crisis is forcing working people into the streets.
For example, the new landlord of a local complex doubled the rent from $600 to $1,200 a month. Lawson reports that many of the landlords are from out of state.
Lawson says his outreach teams are helping a range of working people including office workers. His team was surprised to find that between inflation and rent hikes, even some well-paid port employees are now struggling.
Mary Brown, the program director of Emergency Housing and LRO Programs at the Children’s Center, reports that the family shelter is full and about 61 percent are children between ages of Infant and 17. She also reports that 47 percent of the adults are employed.
The Texas Homeless Network in Austin is the Texas nonprofit that works with local communities to count homeless persons in the Annual HUD Point-in-Time Count. The count, which takes place in January each year, is designed to ascertain the baseline number of persons who are homeless sheltered or unsheltered at the time the weather is at its coldest.
In 2022, in the midst of the COVID epidemic, the count discovered 7,054 homeless individuals in 215 Texas counties. It should be noted that roughly half were in emergency shelters, with 2,845 persons in emergency shelters like the shelters in Galveston County and 654 in transitional housing.
Moreover, in the total of 7,054 total persons counted, 1,108 were children between the age of infant through 17 years. Among the children, 32 were alone with no parents or guardians. Older homeless youth between the ages of 18 to 24 constituted 554 of those counted and of those 80 percent were alone with no parents or guardians.
Bear in mind, while looking at these tough statistics, that the number of homeless persons rises exponentially in the mild weather spring, summer and fall months when sleeping outside or in a tent is more comfortable.
The COVID epidemic accelerated the pace of homelessness in our area. Despite that, shelters have worked hard and been successful in helping many families find decent housing so they could move back to independent living.
This holiday season, please put these families and the agencies serving the homeless on your giving list.
Marsha Wilson Rappaport is president and chairperson of The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition.
