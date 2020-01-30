Comparing this winter to last, we’ve had much warmer conditions so far. It looks like we’re already to our early spring pattern of repeated fronts coming through and we haven’t even had anything close to a freeze yet. The beach water barely dipped into the upper 50s once and has mostly sat in the lower 60s for a while.
On sunny days we’ve actually had a good number of people on the beaches, and there have even been a few brave/foolhardy/northern/European people getting in the water.
All this put together has meant that our daily patrol vehicle that covers all 33 miles of beachfront this time of year has had steady work moving people from rocks and out of dangerous areas, keeping vehicles out of prohibited areas and serving as tourist ambassadors to the surprising number of tourists that have been on the beach.
The warmer conditions also have meant more people on the water in boats and we, along with our partners in Galveston Marine Response, have responded to quite a few boating emergencies.
One thing that’s a cool byproduct of these frontal systems is that we’ve had some pretty epic surf days right after the fronts pass. The energy from the pre-front on shore winds still remains for a bit, but the offshore winds clean the waves up, making them long and clean and great for surfing.
Pleasure Pier and the 91st Street fishing pier were the spots that caught the swell the best, but I had a couple of early morning and late afternoon sessions out on the West End that were pretty memorable.
Being winter, these days were easy on my staff, since you needed a wetsuit to be in the water and most surfers that own wetsuits are fairly experienced and rarely need any help from us. In fact, surfers make scores of rescues each year since they thrive in the areas near rip currents and piers where regular swimmers typically have problems.
The great thing for my staff, who all surf, is that both the really good recent days happened on the weekends. Aside from our patrol, the staff is mostly doing maintenance on towers during the normal work week, so a bunch of them got to take a day trip to Matagorda where it breaks harder. They all have good shots of themselves deep in the tube to rub in to those who didn’t make it.
I was renewing my police chief certification all week in Huntsville. Sitting for nine hours straight several days in a row is not my favorite, but Texas has great training for this type of thing.
I spent all week on topics that will help us all, such as personality testing as a tool for public safety, building a wellness program for your agency, creating a positive and contemporary culture in an organization, public communication use and agency public relations, legislative updates, use-of-force best practices, community and law enforcement mental health and leadership lessons.
All good things to bring home.
