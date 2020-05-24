Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston, is Texas' oldest continuously operating library.
My family and I are regular patrons of public libraries. Last week I called Rosenberg Library and talked to one of the librarians in the children’s department, Michael Ben Silva. After a short conversation with Michael about each of my children's interests, we hung up and he went to work, picking out books. He gathered 40 for us and put them in a large box. My appointment for the library’s curbside service was scheduled for later that afternoon.
During the drive to our appointment, bickering and quarrels broke out between the siblings in the backseat. After our 5-mile journey that felt like 30 miles, I parked in the library’s north parking lot and called the phone number on a sign posted by the library. An employee loaded the box into my vehicle’s trunk.
Meanwhile, I walked over to their outside book drop location to return the children's 30 books they had checked out in February before the pandemic. When I got back into my vehicle, I instantly recognized a different mood.
Though my children read and re-read each library book (and also our books at home), I hadn't realized how “starving” they were for new material. Nor had I realized another reward I was about to experience that would be transduced into direct relief for me personally.
It was blissfully peaceful and quiet. Driving home, both children “devoured” their new library books. This tired mama’s heart burst with gratitude for our public servants who provide free educational resources to my family.
Michael Ben Silva, as many librarians we have had the honor of knowing at public libraries across our nation, not only scored big in my children's view and gave them many hours of entertainment and education as they read each book, he also provided mental relief to me and to my family.
When my children were babies, we went to the library at least once each week for story time. Story times at libraries are where we met friends who became part of our “village” or “tribe” of families. For these last 12 years, we've brought home our canvas bags overstuffed with children’s books checked out and “on loan” to us.
Last summer, Karen Stanley, children’s services manager, and her staff were the reason my 11-year-old son read so many books while school was out.
While the world moves ever more toward a digital platform, it will never be the same as the resources we still have access to in our public libraries — reading from paper versus screens. Thank you, public libraries, for continuing to maintain books we can take home, turn their pages, and hold.
Thank you, public librarians, for your service, your education, your outreach and your efforts. The relief you provide is valuable and important.
