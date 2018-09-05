In December 1971, American involvement in Vietnam was definitely winding down. The policy of Vietnamization consistently decreased U.S. troop strength. The last U.S. division in Vietnam was the famed 101st Airborne Division, which held the most northern positions of U.S. forces. And the division was already working on redeployment plans back to the United States.
As Christmas approached, the fire bases exuded an uneasy holiday spirit. One high point was an upcoming, yet highly secretive, visit by Adm. John S. McCain, commander of U.S. Pacific forces. As the information officer for the 101st, I was to be included with a photographer on the admiral’s visit to the fire bases.
The best way to describe the admiral was as a wizened man whose small frame belied his big heart and voice. He also brandished the longest cigar I had ever seen. Landing on the fire base in a helicopter, he immediately set about to the find the youngest troopers.
His backslaps and words of encouragement immediately had an uplifting impact, and drew smiles, laughs and grins while at the same time shoulders drew up and backs straightened.
When we reached our northernmost outpost, McCain set out as he had at the other fire bases, encouraging the young soldiers, thanking them for their hard work. Then he walked to the northernmost point of that northernmost outpost of American might in Vietnam. It was a cold, cloudy, misty day. His staff and escorts, as if by some subliminal signal, stepped away as he moved to that point.
I will never forget what happened next.
The admiral paused, gazed purposefully to the north, and took his signature cigar from his mouth. He looked longingly to the north for a few moments, and then as if he were coming out of a trance, recovered his composure and returned to his encouraging and backslapping the troops.
Only later did I realize that McCain’s son was, and had been, a prisoner of the North Vietnamese. Those few moments must have been painful for the admiral. Here he was, the most powerful commander of the most powerful military force in the Pacific and he could not have an impact on the fate of his son.
Fast forward to March of 1988. My boss, Gen. John R. Galvin, was the Supreme Allied Commander Europe or NATO commander. I was one of the staff accompanying him to Munich for the annual security conference. On the Friday evening of the meeting, myself and others of the staff went to the hospitality area hosted by the United States. After a few moments, I noticed Sen. John McCain.
It appeared that no one was engaging him in conversation. I introduced myself and related my observations of his father on that cold December day in 1971. As the senator listened, I found myself feeling as if I had been an intruding observer to a private moment between the admiral McCain and his prisoner son. When I finished, he warmly shook my hand and said simply, ”Colonel, I had not heard about that before. Thank you.”
