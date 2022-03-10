March being Women’s History Month, I thought I’d take a few moments to look at my life in relation thereto. Maybe some of these facts will encourage you to do the same.
In Texas, women won the right to vote in primary elections in 1918 and in general elections in 1919 (the year my father was born), through a state constitutional amendment, 50 years later than Wyoming, the first state to grant those rights.
Also, in Texas, the first female state district court judge was Sara T. Hughes, who the governor appointed to the bench in 1935. She was elected the next year.
Fifty-three years later, I was born on her birthday, Aug. 2. I was the first female district court judge in Galveston County, elected in 1990, and took office Jan. 1, 1991, 55 years after Hughes became judge.
Judge Hughes fought for women to have the right to serve on a jury, which occurred in 1954; I was 5 years old. Imagine being a woman charged with a crime and having 12 men, 13 if you count the judge in most cases, sitting in judgment of you.
In 1961, Judge Hughes became Justice Hughes when President John F. Kennedy, in a recess appointment, appointed her to the federal bench, making her the first female federal district court judge in the United States; I was 12. She was confirmed by the Senate in 1962.
Originally, when a woman married, her husband automatically gained control over her money and property. All that changed in 1967, the year I graduated from Ball High School, with the passage of the Marital Property Act, which gave women equal legal rights. But would you believe that in 2016, Stewart Title wouldn’t close on my purchase of a house with my inheritance without my (estranged) husband’s consent? Some things are slow to change.
We have no Equal Rights Amendment yet in the United States, but Texas has its own Equal Rights Amendment. State Sen. Barbara Jordan co-sponsored a bill with state Rep. Sissy Farenthold. (Note: a man also co-sponsored the bill in the House). Texas voters approved the Texas ERA in a constitutional amendment election in November 1972; I was 23, married, and a mother by then.
Not until the mid-'70s, could a woman get credit in her own name. I got my first credit card in 1977 after I’d graduated from college and obtained a job with the city of Galveston. The female manager of the city of Galveston Credit Union said they’d “take a chance on me.” I received a credit line of $200 on a Mastercard.
I could write so much more, but I’m out of room. I would be remiss, though, if I didn’t mention “the pink tax.” For those of you who don’t know, in many areas of our lives, women are still charged more than men for similar products. Don’t believe me? Google it.
We’ve come a long way, baby, but still have miles to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.