This time last year, Texas was wrapping up a year of record-low unemployment and job growth. Economic growth seemed limitless, driven by a business-friendly climate.
Fast forward a year: 2020 has disrupted Texas’ economy and hobbled our job-creation engine. As Texas 2036 has reached out to talk with business leaders across the state, we’ve found that Texas might have to redefine what “business-friendly” means.
Understandably, business leaders are worried about the short-term impact of the pandemic on key industries and the large number of Texans whose jobs aren’t coming back due to business changes and automation.
In the long run, they worry that our state, with its growing population, lacks the workforce with the skills needed to fill critical positions.
Business leaders have a clear message that we must do more to educate Texans — especially through post-secondary degrees or training programs — and arm them with the knowledge and skills to succeed in a modern economy.
That’s why we, along with chambers of commerce and nonprofits, see the upcoming legislative session as a critical opportunity to take bold action that will hone Texas’ competitive edge. It’s clear that there’s a limited window to address the state’s growing need for access to opportunity.
To remain a business-friendly state, we need to look closely at how to use limited state budget dollars and any federal funding we can leverage.
Many Texans would be surprised at the number of positions that Texas business leaders say are unfulfilled due to the lack of applicants with two-year degrees or certification after high school. Only one in three high school graduates earns any credential; two-thirds don’t.
Many Texas companies have had to create their own training programs to prepare undereducated Texans for entry-level job opportunities. For us to remain competitive, Texas must build more robust education and workforce training systems to produce skilled and productive workers in the fastest-growing, high-wage jobs.
That will change the lives of those Texans, energize our economy and help employers grow without having to bring in talent from outside the state.
While last session’s House Bill 3 was a historic investment in educational initiatives like pre-K and teacher effectiveness, its workforce impact might not be felt for a decade. This session, we need to devote similar attention and action to Texas’ education-to-workforce pathway.
We must find a better alignment of Texas degree and credential programs to employer demands, expand re-skilling and up-skilling programs for workers and strengthen support services to ensure that more Texans complete effective programs that will elevate their career prospects.
To ensure Texas remains a business-friendly state — one where every Texan can prosper — we must embrace the message from business leaders: It’s time for Texas to invest wisely in our human capital.
