Over the past few weeks, articles in this newspaper contained misinformation from representatives of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees about the Cavalla Historical Foundation and our operations at the Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park, apparently in an attempt to make us appear irresponsible and acting in bad faith. In fact, the opposite is true, and the park board has used our ensuring safety, through asbestos abatement, in a heavy-handed attempt to take over operations at the museum.
Regarding communications, we have fully shared all information with the park board that we share with our own board members, including all financial statements and briefings of all significant inspection findings. Since 2015 when I joined the board, we have held 30 in-person and telephonic board meetings. Since mid-2017, we have separately met 17 additional times with the park board leadership, in addition to numerous committee and staff-level meetings. Unfortunately, the park board representative to our board, traditionally the park board chair, has rarely bothered to attend our meetings and receive information regarding our operations, having attended only two of 10 meetings over the past year. Showing up is the most important thing in life. This is where the crux of our current communication challenges lie.
Regarding asbestos, the park board has been aware of its presence since at least April 2002, according to our meeting minutes, when the then-executive director and his deputy were briefed on work necessary on Stewart, including liability issues. To note, the foundation project manager for the work later became the Seawolf Park manager, working for the park board under Kelly de Schaun. Our organization was under the impression this earlier work remediated the asbestos in the public spaces of both vessels, and our Navy inspections, while recommending surveys, were satisfied that no problem currently existed. We informed the park board the day after we received the recent survey results, as documented in our records.
Regarding our “meddling” in the Federal Emergency Management Agency projects, these projects were never at risk. The Texas Historical Commission was already involved in the FEMA projects, as required by law with our vessels being on the National Register of Historic Places. In fact, the commission had rejected the initial park board’s design for the mooring project, and our involvement lead to an acceptable solution.
We have greatly improved transparency in our finances, and they have not been mismanaged. Our last full audit was completed for fiscal year 2015, and we have shared all of our finances quarterly with the park board and briefed our financials in depth at our quarterly board meetings. We have scheduled a multi-year third party review at the end of this fiscal year. The park board has made general allegations. We stand ready to address specific concerns.
Regarding our recent negotiations, I offer the public to review the documents and make your own judgment at https://tinyurl.com/CHFDocs2020. The park board’s last offer, which we reviewed in executive session and subsequently rejected, was insulting and clearly made in bad faith.
