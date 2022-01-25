The 2021-22 school year continues to be an unprecedented school year in terms of how educators are handling the COVID pandemic. As I reflect upon finishing our first semester of school at Ball High School, I cannot help but be proud of our students and staff.
The mission of Ball High School is to provide all students an innovative education through performance-based instruction, college-level academics and career- and industry-recognized experiences within smaller learning communities.
Academically, we’re meeting the expectations of our mission through various career and technical education courses within our four communities: BioMedical; STEM; Media; and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Through these communities, students have access to state-of-the-art equipment such as the synthetic cadaver, a Bio-Technology lab, a full-scale media studio, automotive shop, welding, internet radio stations and virtual reality flight simulators and mannequins, just to name a few.
In addition to these amazing experiences, we also believe in educating the whole child. At Ball High School, many students and faculty are involved in a variety of events that give back to the community in Galveston.
The annual Share Your Holidays food drive this school year was a huge success, breaking records from years past. Students not only collected canned goods, but they also created family dinner packages by bagging up different foods for the Galveston County Food Bank.
Also, students participated in a blanket drive, collecting hundreds of blankets to be given out to students at Ball High School in need, as well as for the local Salvation Army.
Throughout the holiday season, we had several students visit local retirement homes to bring holiday cheer through singing and arts and crafts projects. We also had students from the choir attend numerous functions throughout the island to sing for members in the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as local businesses.
We even had two huge recycling projects happening throughout December. One project involved a group of hard-working students volunteering on the Polar Express Recycling Project at the Galveston Railroad Museum, and the other was our students who work with the TOR Store recycling Mardi Gras beads to clean and repackage.
Giving back to the community is something we’re very proud to teach our students at Ball High School. We couldn’t be more proud of our students, and all of the teachers and staff who guide our young adults through these great opportunities.
