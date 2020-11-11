As I reflect on what has taken place in this country, I can say, beyond a shadow of a doubt that we as a people and nation are in a dangerous place.
Even though we’ve engaged in a presidential election and the country sits on the threshold of a new administration, situations that divide us have only been exacerbated.
The president-elect speaks of unity, while the current president continues to wave the wand of division. The historical number of voter participation verifies this fact. As a form of proof that we’re more divided than ever, we elected officials who’ve failed to live up to their oath of office.
Their words are hollow and self-serving. They easily use God’s name in vain.
Descendants of African-American slaves still feel marginalized because we’re still waiting to be recognized. Yes, we’re no longer known as slaves, but many still labor as though we are. Jim Crow is no longer an era, except we’re still experiencing segregation on many levels. We have a long way to go before we can feel truly “equal” and we know this.
Yet, we continue to move forward because we must.
We cringe every time we hear the experience of 1619 being internalized in such a way that it means immigration. As slaves, our forefathers didn’t migrate to any of these shores, we were kidnapped from our homes, separated from our families and brought here in chains to be sold as free laborers. And still, we love the only country we know even though it doesn’t love us, as Doc Rivers stated.
We watched individuals take advantage of peaceful protests for social justice to riot, burn and loot. We’ve witnessed indecent and racist police officers execute young African-American men and women while good police officers continue to strive to forge positive relationships with the African-American community.
Hopefully, the positive change in our federal government on the national level will help in a positive manner on our local level.
Finally, we will be able to begin a real battle with COVID-19 instead of going into a phase of “herd immunity.” Too many Americans have suffered and died, and too many families have been left behind to pick up the pieces, mend broken hearts, and try to understand the “why” of it all.
Now we may actually realize a bipartisan economic relief package. We must come together to help our fellow Americans through this horrific time. We must come together for the common good.
We tried this method in Texas City and La Marque, and it has worked. We passed a wholesome bond so four new schools could be built. We also assisted with the passage of a bond for College of the Mainland. Our police departments continue to have a positive relationship with the West End Ministers and Leadership Alliance. Texas City has elected its first African American mayor and first African American female mayor pro tem.
