In the wake of the recent evil worked at Santa Fe, several have suggested that “all we can do is pray.” It is understandable that, in such times, many turn to an omnipotent and loving God for understanding and solace. But, in fact, each of us can — and will — do more.
We are given free will, the ability to make our own decisions. We exercise this ability constantly, in matters of both trivial and monumental importance. Those decisions determine whether and how we will act, speak and so on.
We may decide to sleep in another five minutes, or whether to stop and render aid when witnessing an auto accident. You exercised your free will in deciding to read this column.
Being imperfect beings, having imperfect information and motives, our decisions may be good or bad, although few turn out to be wholly one or the other. In many cases, our choices may simply make things better — or worse. Regardless, we individually, and often collectively, must deal with the consequences of those choices.
Our Founding Fathers exercised their free will in crafting our Constitution, and we as Americans have continued to do so through the laws we enact directly, or indirectly, through the people we select to enact them. Those laws are intended to represent a normative guide for our decisions; yet it is up to each of us to obey them or not.
Generally, laws establish penalties for those who fail to comply, that is, those whose acts or omissions, whether overt or through negligence or intentional deceit, are deemed unacceptable.
Again, those laws are rarely entirely good or bad; they more often only make things better or worse. They frequently reflect trade-offs. Due to competing interests, laws may benefit many, but work to the disadvantage of others. Presumably, those enacting laws have decided that, on balance, the laws will make things better.
So, may turning to prayer bring you peace and an ability to cope with horrors such as Santa Fe. But do not fool yourself into thinking that is all you can — or will — do. Also pray to receive the wisdom and courage to exercise your free will in a manner that will at least make things better.
Let it inform your decisions on whether and how you choose to act, to speak, to vote. And remember, even if you then opt to do nothing, you still have made a choice.
Well said, Jack!
