Since 1999, the Galveston Island Humane Society has created, planned and hosted 20 themed galas — all for the purpose of raising much-needed funds to provide a temporary “home” for the hundreds and hundreds of lost, unwanted, abused, needy, sick, starving, and abandoned animals rescued on Galveston Island.

Over the past two decades, our PAWS Gala has definitely been the catalyst to ensure that this “home” can provide — and continues to provide — much-needed medical care, food, shelter, spay/neuter, and microchip programs, as well maintaining important community educational initiatives on how to care for one’s pet.

Cynthia McEldowney-Parsons and Michelle Beckwith are co-chairs of the Art of Paws Brunch. 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription