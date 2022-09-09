Since 1999, the Galveston Island Humane Society has created, planned and hosted 20 themed galas — all for the purpose of raising much-needed funds to provide a temporary “home” for the hundreds and hundreds of lost, unwanted, abused, needy, sick, starving, and abandoned animals rescued on Galveston Island.
Over the past two decades, our PAWS Gala has definitely been the catalyst to ensure that this “home” can provide — and continues to provide — much-needed medical care, food, shelter, spay/neuter, and microchip programs, as well maintaining important community educational initiatives on how to care for one’s pet.
Funds raised also help us establish and maintain a compassionate, well-trained staff who help place these many animals in “forever” homes.
Needless to say, the Galveston Island Humane Society was as severely impacted by the COVID pandemic as the rest of us. As such, we had to cancel our 2020 Gala and postpone our 2021 PAWS Gala until Jan. 15, 2022 — when we were finally able to host our 20th Annual PAWS event at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
Many of you reading this are regular patrons and supporters of the PAWS Gala and already know what a fun, lively, exciting event this is. For those of you reading about our PAWS Gala and fundraising initiatives for the first time — welcome!
Because we had just hosted our 20th Annual Gala in January, the board of directors and PAWS Gala organizers feared “Gala Fatigue” and that it would be too much to host a major event of the same format in the same year.
Hence, The ART of PAWS Brunch was created to be equally extravagant, yet with a more relaxed solicitation structure. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the second-floor ballroom of the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
This year’s ART of PAWS Brunch will honor long-time animal advocate, volunteer and past humane society president Maureen McCutchen.
Look forward to four hours of live music, dancing, an extraordinary brunch buffet, full open bar, designated seating, Bourbon and Bubbles Wall, variety of Bid Boards, limited Silent Auction, and the píece de résistánce — Golden Ticket.
Our traditional PAWS Gala will return next fall. If you’re interested in being considered as an Elite Pet Owner, along with your Elite Pet, to help raise much-needed funds, this gives you more time to prepare.
On behalf of the board of directors and our PAWS committee, we would be honored and appreciative of your consideration to attend as a sponsor or patron.
The shelter is at 6814 Broadway and the reservation deadline is Sept. 16.
We look forward to having you join us as we all come together to have for a marvelous time raising money for the many unwanted and homeless animals on Galveston Island that need our help. Thank you and see you Sept. 25.
Cynthia McEldowney-Parsons and Michelle Beckwith are co-chairs of the Art of Paws Brunch.
