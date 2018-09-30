Being a 10 year board member of The Artist Boat, I occasional get to participate in one of its signature “on the water, in the marshes” activities.
Recently, I learned it was running a kayak training program for two new eco-educator hires. I, recovering from a rotator cuff injury, was eager to test it. I met the experienced lead and the two new recruits at a small kayak storage shed solely servicing entry on the Spanish Grant canal. Also joining us was a paying adult who had heard about the EcoArt Adventures, while vacationing at Pointe West.
We were four hours on the water, covered a lot of the bay, weaved through channels in the marshes, learned about the various plants and critters in it, the carbon storing value of the marsh grass and, being a birder, I was able to add some insights about the birds we spotted. We also stopped for a full half hour, each with paints and easels, to test our skills as artists.
As I gingerly pulled my life jacket off my sore shoulder and looked around I mused on how a combination of post-Ike opportunity, and one person’s single mindedness and determination, could have beaten the odds of that same land being covered with homes.
While others fought the development and clearly that helped, Karla Klay the founder and executive director of Artist Boat, supported by its board, charted a different path, choosing to open a dialogue with the land owner, write grants and buy land back piece by piece. It marked a quantum change in the Artist Boat mission, adding land conservation to a base of environmental education.
My connection with Artist Boat dates back to 2003.
In early 2003, the Friends of Galveston Island State Park offered several birding by kayak events for the nascent Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council’s very first FeatherFest. They were very successful and have been featured every year since. I and several other members members of the state park group joined the council’s 2004 planning board and subsequently helped the council and FeatherFest get established and grow.
Karla also joined the 2004 board. She had recently left the safety of a job with a salary, to create a company, oddly (to us at that time) called The Artist Boat. The nonprofit’s mission was to introduce (initially Galveston) children to the natural wonders of the outdoors by taking them out in kayaks and teaching them the value of preserving our marshes and the bay. The trips included easels and paints for each student so that the lessons would be indelibly captured.
In 2004, Friends of Galveston Island State Park’s kayak activity involved renting the kayaks, but Artist Boat’s kayaks were unavailable because the group didn’t, on principle, rent kayaks. To Karla, her kayaks were solely for AB’s educational mission. They were not rentable in 2004 and they are not today.
From then now, that laser focus on the Artist Boast brand and the goals it stands for, has been paramount. Karla’s message has never wavered.
