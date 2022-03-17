This month, city council will consider raising parking fees downtown and using the increase to create a downtown maintenance crew to pick up litter, empty trash cans, maintain landscaping and periodically power-wash the sidewalks.
The program is based on the excellent Centro program in San Antonio.
Every change has its critics, and it’s simple to gripe about any and everything on the internet. I’ve read all of the negative comments online — something I rarely do — and I only recognized one of them as a downtown business owner.
We charge for parking downtown now, and it hasn’t killed business. In fact, it was instituted at the request of downtown businesses because residents, employees, bar patrons and even dock workers parked there all day, leaving no room for customers. Since that time, business on The Strand has boomed.
This past Christmas was the best season ever.
Current fees pay for dedicated police and ordinance enforcement. If it didn’t come from parking fees, it would have to come from somewhere else, and in the current environment, there’s no “somewhere else.”
The number one request I get from businesses is to clean up downtown — pick up litter, better maintain the trash cans and clean the sidewalks. When we proposed this program, most business owners agreed. They consider it a small price to pay to make downtown more attractive to their customers.
Every increase in the cost of services causes people to predict disaster. Remember the hubbub over charging for parking on the seawall? They’ll all go to Bolivar or the West End. The seawall will be a ghost town. Businesses will close.
Today? On a sunny Saturday you can’t find an empty spot anywhere on the seawall; there are more restaurants and a half dozen new hotels. What you can find are clean restrooms and showers. And there are certainly more people.
It’s dismaying that so many people are opposed to progress, but I carry on because for every noisy complainer there are a dozen residents who are happy to see Galveston becoming a nicer, cleaner place to live, work and play.
I’m proud of the progress the city has made since Hurricane Ike. We’re more resilient and better prepared for the next storm. Your city is in good shape financially, and we’ve got a great staff working every day to keep it strong.
Right now, sales tax — the best indicator of the health of the city’s business community — is at an all-time high. We’re in growth mode, and like all cities, we’re fighting battles with property tax, law enforcement and community cohesiveness. We’re doing everything we can to build the future without losing the beauty of the past. And we’re making it work. Don’t listen to the whiners, and don’t let them drag Galveston backward.
I’m proud to represent District 3 on city council and I’m running for reelection.
