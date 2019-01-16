When something is bothering us, naturally we look for the reason and the culprit. That process of looking means we scan the perimeter around us. Seldom do we look at ourselves.
I own several pieces of raw land. I had observed that my land was becoming soggy. As usual when I’m confronted with a abnormality or confusion, I “ditilized.” Ditilizing is the process of taking pen and paper and doodling while trying to solve the problem. The product of ditilizing is pictures, scribbles and words that are loosely connected and represent a mind in the process of trying to make logic.
During the ditilization of the soggy land problem, I fell into contemplating the life of a raindrop. Obviously, the raindrop is part of my soggy problem. The following is my interview with a raindrop.
Mr. Raindrop who are you and what do you do? He (pronoun irritation is intentional) said “I am a piece of matter that can evolve into three different forms — gas, liquid, solid — and depending on conditions, I attempt to normalize the weather. All us raindrops go through evaporation and condensation to change forms, and, in that process, we change the area’s temperature/weather.”
Well, Mr. Raindrop how do you like your job?
He said “It’s OK, but I don’t enjoy increased frequency of splats.”
Mr. Raindrop what are splats?
“When a raindrop hits a hard surface, it’s called a splat. The original intent was for us to hit surfaces that were soil and vegetation — soft and absorbent. But today we constantly splat and then are gathered and funneled to drain away.
“Frequently, we all are pushed long distances into a great congested area called a reservoir. Those reservoirs are terrible places where we’re packed together so only a few of us at the top can breathe and perform our duties of evaporation and recycling. Sometimes there are so many, we rebel and burst out of the reservoir.”
Well, now I know why my raw land is soggy. Too many splats!
Incidentally, if you ditilize on the problem of global warming you would eventually conclude the real culprit is the increase in human population.
Here’s a headline no paper will ever publish: “Too many people is the real cause of global destruction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.